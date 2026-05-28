INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

TO THE MEMBERS OF

FMEC INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Financial Statements of FMEC INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED (the "Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31. 2026. the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date and notes to the Financial Statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us. the aforesaid Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act. ("ind AS"), the circulars, guidelines and directions issued by the Reserve Bank of India ("RBI Guidelines") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31. 2026. its profit, its other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Financial Statements in accordance w with the Standards on Auditing ("SA" s) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards arc further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report.

e are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that arc relevant to our audit of the Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs ode of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

The Companys principal business is lending, and its loan portfolio is the primary financial asset on the a ante Sheet. As at March 31, 2026. loans repayable on demand aggregate Rs. 892.65 lacs (34 21% of total loans). Measuring Expected Credit Losses (ECL) under Ind AS 109 requires significant management judgment in staging (Stage 1/2/3 by SICR and PD), in estimating PD. LCD and EAD. and in factoring forward-looking macroeconomic inputs, while simultaneously meeting RBI IRACP norms, which operate as a providing floor. Given the materiality of the portfolio, the degree of estimation involved and the dual Ind AS 109 / IRACP framework, we have determined this to be a Key Audit Matter.

Our audit procedures included: obtaining an understanding of the Companys ECL model, credit-risk management framework and NPA-identification process: reconciling the staging classification against RBI IRACP criteria and confirming that loans classified as NPAs under IRACP norms. Based on the procedures described above, we are satisfied ttaihc ECL provision. NPA classification and the FIR deletion processing fees, as recorded in ?l Rs.0 Rs.ount. are appropriate and adequate as at March

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report. Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but docs not include the Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and. in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If. based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Board of Directors for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Financial Statements, management and Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Companys Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if. individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3X0 of the Act. we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, w e are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Financial Statements or. if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably know ledgeable user of the Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work: and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matter Auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when the circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

I. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act. based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our know ledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income. Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Financial Statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31. 2026 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31. 2026 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy ol the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements.

g) With respect to the other matter to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act. as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us. the remuneration paid/ provided by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014. as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which arc material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether, recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate beneficiaries:

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which arc material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11 (e). as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software (Tally Prime Kdit l.og Gold) for maintaining its books of account the financial year ended March 31, 2026 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software systems. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with and the audit trail has been preserved by the Company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order. 2020 (the "Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act. we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

For KSJ & Co.

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm registration number.: 016024N

Mukesh

Partner

Membership No.: 522000

UIDIN: 26522000JNFZXN4412.

Place: New Delhi

Date: 28th May, 2026

ANNEXURE "A" TO TIIE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred lo in paragraph 1(0 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of FMec International Financial Services Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements of FMEC INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED (the ‘Company") as of March 31, 2026 in conjunction with our audit of the Financial Statements of tire Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibilities for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "1CAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act. to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy, of the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding financial reporting and the preparation of Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (I) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company: (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use. or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements to future periods arc subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to as. the Company has. in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements were operating effectively as at March 31. 2026. based on the criteria for internal financial control with reference to Financial Statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Ov er Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.

For KSJ & Co.

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm registration number.: 016024N

Mukesh

Partner

Membership No.: 522000

UIDIN: 26522000JNFZXN4412.

Place: New Delhi

Date: 28th May, 2026

Annexure B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred lo in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulator) Requirements section of our report to the Members of FMec International Financial Services Limited of even date)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

i. In respect of the Companys Property. Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

a. A. The company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Properly. Plant and Equipment.

B. As of the balance sheet date, our company docs not hold any intangible assets.

b. The Property. Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification;

c. The company docs not own any immovable property as on the Balance Sheet date.

d. The Company has not revalued any of its Property. Plant and Equipment (including right-of-usc assets) and intangible assets during the year.

e. No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31. 2026 for holding any benami properly under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act. 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. a. The Company docs not have any inventory and hence reporting under clause 3 (ii) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

b. The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of ? 5 crore. in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

iii. The Company has neither made investments nor provided guarantees nor given security to companies, firms. Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. The Company has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms. Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties:

a. The Company is a Non- Banking Financial Company, whose principal business is to give loans, and hence reporting under clause 3(iii) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

b. In our opinion, the terms and conditions of the grant of loans, during the year are. prima facie, not prejudicial to tire Companys interest.

c. In respect of loans granted by the Company, tire schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest are generally been regular as per stipulation.

d. The total amount overdue for more than ninety days, in respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, as at the year-end is Rs. 464.91 l.acs. Reasonable steps are being taken by the Company for recovery of the principal and interest.

c. The Company is a Non- Banking Financial Company, whose principal business is to give loans, and hence reporting under clause 3(iii) (e) of the Order is not applicable.

f. The Company has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans cither repay able on demand during the year aggregating to Rs. 892.65 Lacs, which is 34.21% to total loans granted.

iv. The Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act. 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees and securities provided, as applicable.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under subsection (I) of section 148 of the Companies Act. 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Hence, reporting under clause (vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company .

vii. In respect of statutory dues:

(a) In our opinion, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services tax. Provident Fund. Employees State Insurance. Income Fax. Sales Tax, Service Tax. duty of Custom, duty of Excise. Value Added Tax. Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

There were no undisputed amounts pay able in respect of Goods and Service tax. Provident Fund. Employees State Insurance. Income Tax. Sales Tax, Service Tax. duty of Custom, duty of Excise. Value Added Tax. Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31. 2026 for a period of more than six months from the date they became pay able.

(b) There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of statutory dues referred to in sub clause (a).

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act. 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. a. The company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b. The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority .

c. In our opinion, term loans availed by the Company during the year, were applied by the Company for the purposes for which with bonds on obtained.

d. In our opinion, funds raised by the Company during the year on short term basis have not been utilised for long term purposes and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix) (d) of the Order is not applicable.

c. The Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures and hence, reporting under clause 3(x) (c) of the Order is not applicable.

f. The Company docs not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures and hence, reporting under clause 3(i.\) (0 of the Order is not applicable.

x. a. The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instalments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(.\) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

b. During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(xXb) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. a. No fraud by the Company and no fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b. No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules. 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

c. No whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(xi) (c) of the Order is not applicable.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act. 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with tire related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. a. In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

b. We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act. 2013 arc not applicable to the Company.

xvi. a. The company is required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act. 1934 and the registration has been obtain in the Company, which is 14.01129.

b. The company h3$ not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act. 1934.

c. The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India and hence reporting under clause (xvi) (c) and (d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Financial Statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We. however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. The provisions of section 135 of the Companies Act docs not applicable to the company and hence reporting under clause (xx) (a) and (b) of the Order is not applicable.

xxi. The Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures, therefore not prepared consolidated Financial Statements and hence reporting under clause (xxi) of the Order is not applicable.

For KSJ & Co.

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm registration number.: 016024N

Mukesh

Partner

Membership No.: 522000

UIDIN: 26522000JNFZXN4412.

Place: New Delhi

Date: 28th May, 2026.