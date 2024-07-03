Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorFinance
Open₹11.39
Prev. Close₹11.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.53
Day's High₹11.39
Day's Low₹11
52 Week's High₹27.27
52 Week's Low₹10.45
Book Value₹3.29
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)54.97
P/E11.07
EPS1.03
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
8.89
8.89
8.89
3.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.21
5
3.38
0.57
Net Worth
16.1
13.89
12.27
3.67
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-3.69
2.15
2.15
0.06
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
0.73
1.25
0.51
0.51
0.26
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.73
1.25
0.51
0.51
0.26
Other Operating Income
0.15
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.23
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
1,057
|36.19
|6,58,083.37
|5,345.52
|0.57
|19,671.19
|165.63
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,990
|143.68
|3,18,810.21
|1,117.6
|0.08
|1,533.6
|63.55
Shriram Finance Ltd
SHRIRAMFIN
1,046.85
|21.82
|2,46,322.08
|3,444.56
|0.82
|13,222.36
|447.61
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
237
|219.44
|1,56,494.46
|105.24
|0.24
|219.04
|50.37
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd
CHOLAFIN
1,820
|27.09
|1,55,440.01
|1,653.59
|0.11
|8,833.38
|358.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / Managing Director
Approve Bansal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rohit Dugar
Executive Director
Kabeer Chaudhary
Independent Non Exe. Director
Somesh Kumar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Pallavi Shukla
2nd Flr Central Bank Building,
13-B Netaji Subhash Marg,
Delhi - 110002
Tel: 91-11-43680407
Website: http://www.fmecinternational.com, www.f-mecinterna
Email: fmecinternational@gmail.com; finance@f-mecinternat
D-153/A 1st Flr,
Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,
New Delhi-110020
Tel: 011 - 26812682 / 83
Website: www.skylinerta.com
Email: admin@skylinerta.com
Summary
F Mec International Financial Services Limited, a Company originally incorporated as a Private Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated 07.06.1993 was converted to a Public Limited Company vide...
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Reports by DHVIJA FINANCE LIMITED
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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