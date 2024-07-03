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DHVIJA FINANCE LIMITED Share Price Live

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11.24
(-1.40%)
Sep 3, 2026|04:01:00 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open11.39
  • Day's High11.39
  • 52 Wk High27.27
  • Prev. Close11.4
  • Day's Low11
  • 52 Wk Low 10.45
  • Turnover (lac)1.53
  • P/E11.07
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value3.29
  • EPS1.03
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)54.97
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

DHVIJA FINANCE LIMITED KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

₹11.39

Prev. Close

₹11.4

Turnover(Lac.)

₹1.53

Day's High

₹11.39

Day's Low

₹11

52 Week's High

₹27.27

52 Week's Low

₹10.45

Book Value

₹3.29

Face Value

₹2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

54.97

P/E

11.07

EPS

1.03

Divi. Yield

0

DHVIJA FINANCE LIMITED Corporate Action

31 Jul 2026

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Jul, 2026

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7 May 2026

12:00 AM

Bonus

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6 Aug 2026

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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28 Jul 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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8 Apr 2026

12:00 AM

EGM

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8 Apr 2026

12:00 AM

Split

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DHVIJA FINANCE LIMITED NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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DHVIJA FINANCE LIMITED SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

03 Sep, 2026|05:08 PM
Jun-2026May-2026Mar-2026Dec-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 36.90%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 36.90%

Non-Promoter- 63.09%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 63.09%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

DHVIJA FINANCE LIMITED FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

8.89

8.89

8.89

3.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.21

5

3.38

0.57

Net Worth

16.1

13.89

12.27

3.67

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-3.69

2.15

2.15

0.06

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Gross Sales

0.73

1.25

0.51

0.51

0.26

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.73

1.25

0.51

0.51

0.26

Other Operating Income

0.15

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.23

0

0

0

0

DHVIJA FINANCE LIMITED Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

1,057

36.196,58,083.375,345.520.5719,671.19165.63

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,990

143.683,18,810.211,117.60.081,533.663.55

Shriram Finance Ltd

SHRIRAMFIN

1,046.85

21.822,46,322.083,444.560.8213,222.36447.61

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

237

219.441,56,494.46105.240.24219.0450.37

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd

CHOLAFIN

1,820

27.091,55,440.011,653.590.118,833.38358.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT DHVIJA FINANCE LIMITED

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director / Managing Director

Approve Bansal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rohit Dugar

Executive Director

Kabeer Chaudhary

Independent Non Exe. Director

Somesh Kumar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Pallavi Shukla

Registered Office

2nd Flr Central Bank Building,

13-B Netaji Subhash Marg,

Delhi - 110002

Tel: 91-11-43680407

Website: http://www.fmecinternational.com, www.f-mecinterna

Email: fmecinternational@gmail.com; finance@f-mecinternat

Registrar Office

D-153/A 1st Flr,

Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,

New Delhi-110020

Tel: 011 - 26812682 / 83

Website: www.skylinerta.com

Email: admin@skylinerta.com

Summary

F Mec International Financial Services Limited, a Company originally incorporated as a Private Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated 07.06.1993 was converted to a Public Limited Company vide...
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Reports by DHVIJA FINANCE LIMITED

Company FAQs

The DHVIJA FINANCE LIMITED shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹11.24 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of DHVIJA FINANCE LIMITED is ₹54.97 Cr. as of 03 Sep ‘26
The PE and PB ratios of DHVIJA FINANCE LIMITED is 11.07 and 3.46 as of 03 Sep ‘26
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a DHVIJA FINANCE LIMITED stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of DHVIJA FINANCE LIMITED is ₹10.45 and ₹27.27 as of 03 Sep ‘26
DHVIJA FINANCE LIMITED's CAGR for 5 Years at 76.26%, 3 Years at 7.92%, 1 Year at -53.53%, 6 Month at -30.61%, 3 Month at -26.55% and 1 Month at -10.73%.
The shareholding pattern of DHVIJA FINANCE LIMITED is as follows:
Promoters - 36.91 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 63.09 %

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