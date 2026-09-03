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DHVIJA FINANCE LIMITED Cash Flow Statement

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11.24
(-1.40%)
Sep 3, 2026|09:02:00 PM

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F Mec Intl. Fin. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-3.69

2.15

2.15

0.06

Other operating items

Operating

-3.69

2.15

2.15

0.06

Capital expenditure

0.02

0.05

0.02

0

Free cash flow

-3.67

2.2

2.17

0.06

Equity raised

0.41

0.25

0.11

0.06

Investing

0.1

-0.62

-0.01

0

Financing

2.11

1.47

0.01

0.09

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-1.05

3.3

2.28

0.21

F Mec Intl. Fin. : related Articles

No Record Found

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