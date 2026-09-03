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DHVIJA FINANCE LIMITED Balance Sheet

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11.24
(-1.40%)
Sep 3, 2026|09:02:00 PM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

8.89

8.89

8.89

3.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.21

5

3.38

0.57

Net Worth

16.1

13.89

12.27

3.67

Minority Interest

Debt

11.14

12.35

2.1

1.61

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

27.24

26.24

14.37

5.28

Fixed Assets

0.56

0.66

0.01

0.04

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.04

0.01

0.01

0

Networking Capital

0.34

0.3

-0.25

0.11

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0.12

0.19

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

2.3

1.46

0.21

0.11

Sundry Creditors

-0.57

-0.16

-0.05

-0.04

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.39

-1

-0.53

-0.15

Cash

0.54

1.56

1.19

0.44

Total Assets

1.48

2.53

0.96

0.59

F Mec Intl. Fin. : related Articles

No Record Found

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