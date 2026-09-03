DHVIJA FINANCE LIMITED Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
8.89
8.89
8.89
3.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.21
5
3.38
0.57
Net Worth
16.1
13.89
12.27
3.67
Minority Interest
Debt
11.14
12.35
2.1
1.61
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
27.24
26.24
14.37
5.28
Fixed Assets
0.56
0.66
0.01
0.04
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.04
0.01
0.01
0
Networking Capital
0.34
0.3
-0.25
0.11
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0.12
0.19
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
2.3
1.46
0.21
0.11
Sundry Creditors
-0.57
-0.16
-0.05
-0.04
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.39
-1
-0.53
-0.15
Cash
0.54
1.56
1.19
0.44
Total Assets
1.48
2.53
0.96
0.59
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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