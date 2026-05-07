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DHVIJA FINANCE LIMITED Split

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11.24
(-1.40%)
Sep 3, 2026|04:01:00 PM

F Mec Intl. Fin. CORPORATE ACTIONS

03/09/2025calendar-icon
03/09/2026calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateSplit DateRecord DateFace Value (before split)Face Value (after split)
Split8 Apr 202626 May 202626 May 2026102
we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors held on April 08, 2026, has inter-alia considered and approved the following matters. Sub-division of 1 (One) equity share of face value of ? 10/- each fully paid-up into 5 (Five) equity shares of face value of ? 2/- each fully paid-up, held by the shareholders of the company as on the record date subject to the approval of shareholders in Extraordinary General Meeting. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Company has fixed Tuesday, May 26, 2026, as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the members, eligible for the sub-division of existing equity shares and issue of bonus equity shares of the Company. (As per BSE announcement dated on :07.05.2026) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that F MEC INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division and Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE F MEC INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD (539552) RECORD DATE 26.05.2026 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity shares from One Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each into Five Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each SUBDIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs.2/- Ex-Date/SUBDIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F 26/05/2026 DR-638/2026-2027 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE108T01013 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 26/05/2026. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs.2/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. iii. As informed by the company 44,45,884 Equity Shares would be allotted as on 27th May ,2026 (Refer attached Companys Letter dated May 08, 2026). (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 12.05.2026) New ISIN :INE108T01021 Source : NSDL Date: 20.05.2026 In Continuation to Exchange Notice No. 20260512-38 dated May 12, 2026, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code F MEC INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD (539552) New ISIN No. INE108T01021 Remarks Sub-Division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Rs. 2/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 26-05-2026 (DR- 638/2026-2027). (As The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 26-05-2026 (DR- 638/2026-2027). (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 25.05.2026)

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