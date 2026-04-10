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DHVIJA FINANCE LIMITED EGM

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11.24
(-1.40%)
Sep 3, 2026|04:01:00 PM

F Mec Intl. Fin. CORPORATE ACTIONS

03/09/2025calendar-icon
03/09/2026calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM8 Apr 20264 May 2026
The Board considered & approved the Issue of Bonus Equity Shares in the ration of 1:10 i.e. 1 Bonus Equity Share of Rs. 2/- each for every 10 Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each fully paid up held by the shareholders of the the company as on the record date, subject to the approval of shareholders in the EGM. The 1st Extra Ordinary General Meeting for the financial year 2026-27 will be held on Monday, 04.05.2026 through Video Conferencing or other Audio Visual Means. The agenda of the meeting is attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:10.04.2026) Outcome of the 1st Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the company for the FY-2026-27 pursuant to Reg. 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015 held through VC/OAVM for which the registered office of the company was deemed as the venue of the meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/05/2026) Scrutinizers Report on Remote E-voting & E-voting in the Extra-ordinary General Meeting held through Video Conferencing/Other Audio-Visual Means on Monday, 04th May, 2026. Disclosure of Voting Results of Extra-ordinary General Meeting held through VC/OAVM on Monday, 04th May, 2026. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 05.05.2026)
EGM20 Nov 202518 Dec 2025
Outcome of the 8th Board Meeting held on 20.11.2025 at 3.30 pm to consider and approve the Increase in Authorized Share Capital of the Company and Alteration of Capital Clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company and other general matters is attached herewith. The 2nd Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the company for the FY 2025-26 will be held on Thursday, 18.12.2025 at 01.00 PM through Video Conferencing or Other Audio-Visual Means. The agenda of the EGM is attached herewith. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 24.11.2025) The members in the EGM of the company held on 18.12.2025 approved the appointment of Ms. Pallavi Shukla as a Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company for a period of 5 years. Ouctcome of the 2nd EGM of the company for the FY 2025-26 pursuant to Reg. 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 held through VC/OAVM for which the registered office of the company was deemed as the venue of the meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.12.2025) Scrutinizers Report on Remote E voting and E voting in the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the company held through Video Conferencing/Other Audio-Visual means on Thursday, 18.12.2025. Disclosure of Voting Results of 2nd EGM held on 18.12.2025 in terms of Reg. 44 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 along with Scrutinizers Report. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 20.12.2025) Intimation of Amendment of Capital Clause of Memorandum of Association of the company pursuant to increase in Authorized Share Capital of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.01.2026)

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