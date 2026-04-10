Outcome of the 8th Board Meeting held on 20.11.2025 at 3.30 pm to consider and approve the Increase in Authorized Share Capital of the Company and Alteration of Capital Clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company and other general matters is attached herewith. The 2nd Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the company for the FY 2025-26 will be held on Thursday, 18.12.2025 at 01.00 PM through Video Conferencing or Other Audio-Visual Means. The agenda of the EGM is attached herewith. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 24.11.2025) The members in the EGM of the company held on 18.12.2025 approved the appointment of Ms. Pallavi Shukla as a Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company for a period of 5 years. Ouctcome of the 2nd EGM of the company for the FY 2025-26 pursuant to Reg. 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 held through VC/OAVM for which the registered office of the company was deemed as the venue of the meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.12.2025) Scrutinizers Report on Remote E voting and E voting in the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the company held through Video Conferencing/Other Audio-Visual means on Thursday, 18.12.2025. Disclosure of Voting Results of 2nd EGM held on 18.12.2025 in terms of Reg. 44 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 along with Scrutinizers Report. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 20.12.2025) Intimation of Amendment of Capital Clause of Memorandum of Association of the company pursuant to increase in Authorized Share Capital of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.01.2026)