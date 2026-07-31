Board Meeting 31 Jul 2026 28 Jul 2026

F Mec International Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the enclosed agenda items.. This is to inform you that the 6th Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company for the Financial Year 2026-2027 was held on Friday, 31st July, 2026 at 03.30 P.M. and concluded at 04:40 P.M. at the registered Office of the Company at 908, 9th Floor, Mercantile House, 15 K.G. Marg, New Delhi- 110001. The outcome of the 6th Meeting of the Board of Directors for the Financial Year 2026-2027 is attached herewith. (As per BSE announcement dated on : 31.07.2026)

Board Meeting 18 Jul 2026 14 Jul 2026

F Mec International Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/07/2026 inter alia to consider and approve amongst other items of Agenda Un-audited Financial results along with Limited Review Report of the Company for Quarter ended on 30th June 2026. The Board considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter & Three Months ended on 30th June, 2026 along with other agenda items. (As per BSE announcement dated on : 18.07.2026)

Board Meeting 28 May 2026 25 May 2026

F Mec International Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve along with the other items of Agenda the Audited Financial Results along with Auditor Report of the Company for Quarter/Year ended on 31st March 2026. The Board considered and approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter/Year ended on 31st March, 2026 along with other agenda items. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2026)

Board Meeting 27 May 2026 27 May 2026

The Board of Directors in its meeting held on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, has allotted 44,45,884 fully paid-up Bonus Equity Shares, in the proportion of 1:10 i.e., 1 equity share of ? 2/- the Company whose names appeared in the Register of Shareholders of the Company/List of Beneficial Owners maintained by the Depositories as on the Record Date i.e. May 26, 2026. fixed for the purpose. Consequently, the issued and paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 9,78,09,448/-

Board Meeting 8 Apr 2026 2 Apr 2026

F Mec International Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/04/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal of sub-division/ split of existing equity shares having face value of Rs. 10/- each in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act 2013 (including the rules framed thereunder) and SEBI Listing Regulations 2015 subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company. 2. To consider and approve of issuance of bonus shares of the Company in accordance with applicable provisions of the Companies Act 2013 the rules thereunder and the Articles of Association of the Company subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company. 3. To consider and approve the proposal to raise funds through the issuance of secured unlisted Non-Convertible Debentures on a Private Placement basis. 4. To consider and approve the change in the designation of Mr. Kabeer Chaudhary from Professional Non-Executive Director to Whole Time Director of the company. 5. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors held on April 08, 2026, has inter-alia considered and approved the following matters. Sub-division of 1 (One) equity share of face value of ? 10/- each fully paid-up into 5 (Five) equity shares of face value of ? 2/- each fully paid-up, held by the shareholders of the company as on the record date subject to the approval of shareholders in Extraordinary General Meeting. Issue of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:10 i.e., 1 (One) bonus Equity Share of ? 2/- (Rupee Two) each for every 10 (Ten) Equity Shares of ? 2/- (Rupee Two) each fully paid-up, held by the shareholders of the Company as on the record date, subject to the approval of shareholders in Extraordinary General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.04.2026)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2026 31 Jan 2026

F Mec International Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve F Mec International Financial Services Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on Thursday 12/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December 2025 and other general corporate matters attached herewith. Outcome of the 9th Board Meeting held on Thursday, 12.02.2026 for the approval of Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended September, 2025 and other general matters is attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2026)

Board Meeting 20 Nov 2025 17 Nov 2025

F Mec International Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Increase in Authorized Share Capital of the Company and Alteration of Capital Clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company. Outcome of the 8th Board Meeting held on 20.11.2025 at 3.30 pm to consider and approve the Increase in Authorized Share Capital of the Company and Alteration of Capital Clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company and other general matters is attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.11.2025)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2025 7 Nov 2025

F Mec International Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September 2025 and other general corporate matters attached herewith. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September, 2025 along with the Limited Review Report is Enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2025)

Board Meeting 13 Oct 2025 4 Oct 2025