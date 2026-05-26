1:10 Bonus Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that F MEC INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division and Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE F MEC INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD (539552) RECORD DATE 26.05.2026 PURPOSE Issue of 01 (One) Bonus Equity Share of Rs.2/- each for every 10 (Ten) Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each held. Ex-Date/SUBDIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F 26/05/2026 DR-638/2026-2027 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE108T01013 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 26/05/2026. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs.2/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. iii. As informed by the company 44,45,884 Equity Shares would be allotted as on 27th May ,2026 (Refer attached Companys Letter dated May 08, 2026). (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 12.05.2026)