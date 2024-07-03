DHVIJA FINANCE LIMITED Summary

F Mec International Financial Services Limited, a Company originally incorporated as a Private Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated 07.06.1993 was converted to a Public Limited Company vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 18.05.1995. Further the name of Company was changed from F Mec Investments & Financial Services Limited to F Mec International Financial Services Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon name change dated 23 May, 1995. The Company has obtained registration as a Non- Banking Financial Company (NBFC) from Reserve Bank of India dated 11th September, 1998.F Mec International Financial Services Ltd.



is a dynamic BSE-listed Non-Banking Financial Company specializing in small-ticket retail and salary-linked lending products. It serve Indias emerging working-class population across urban and semi-urban regions, addressing a critical gap in accessible financial services. The Company was incorporated with the main objects to carry on the business of merchant banking in all its aspects, to act as manager to issue, to act as financial consultants, advisers, counselors in investment and capital markets and other allied activities.



The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 7th August, 2023 had approved has approved the allotment of 57,91,068 Equity Shares of Face value of Rs. 10/- each at a premium of Rs. 2/- each to Promote and Non Promoter Shareholders on Preferential Allotment Basis.



Hence, w.e.f. 7th August, 2023 the Paid Up Share Capital of the Company increased to Rs. 8,89,17,680 comprising of 88,91,768 Equity Shares of face value of Rs.



10/- each. The Companys Assets under management stood at Rs. 4.41 Crore.During Financial Year 2024-25, Companys Assets under management was at Rs 27.42 crores.



The total Income for financial year stood at Rs 6.64 crores and the Profit After Tax was at Rs 1.62 crore. The Company had the Earnings Per Share for the year at Rs 1.8203 per share.