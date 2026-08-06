This is to inform you that the 6th Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company for the Financial Year 2026-2027 was held on Friday, 31st July, 2026 at 03.30 P.M. and concluded at 04:40 P.M. at the registered Office of the Company at 908, 9th Floor, Mercantile House, 15 K.G. Marg, New Delhi- 110001. The outcome of the 6th Meeting of the Board of Directors for the Financial Year 2026-2027 is attached herewith The 33rd Annual General Meeting of the company will be held on Tuesday, 01st September, 2026 at 12.30 PM through Video Conferencing or Other Audio-Visual Means as per the agenda attached herewith. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 06.08.2026) Outcome & Summary of the Proceedings of 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company held through Video Conferencing or other Audio-Visual means on Tuesday, 01st September, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:01.09.2026)