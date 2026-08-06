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DHVIJA FINANCE LIMITED AGM

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11.49
(2.22%)
Sep 4, 2026|04:01:00 PM

F Mec Intl. Fin. CORPORATE ACTIONS

06/09/2025calendar-icon
06/09/2026calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM1 Sep 202631 Jul 2026
This is to inform you that the 6th Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company for the Financial Year 2026-2027 was held on Friday, 31st July, 2026 at 03.30 P.M. and concluded at 04:40 P.M. at the registered Office of the Company at 908, 9th Floor, Mercantile House, 15 K.G. Marg, New Delhi- 110001. The outcome of the 6th Meeting of the Board of Directors for the Financial Year 2026-2027 is attached herewith The 33rd Annual General Meeting of the company will be held on Tuesday, 01st September, 2026 at 12.30 PM through Video Conferencing or Other Audio-Visual Means as per the agenda attached herewith. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 06.08.2026) Outcome & Summary of the Proceedings of 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company held through Video Conferencing or other Audio-Visual means on Tuesday, 01st September, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:01.09.2026)
AGM26 Sep 20253 Sep 2025
AGM 26/09/2025 OUTCOME OF THE 5TH BOARD MEETING COMMNECED AT 3.30 P.M AND ENDED AS ON 5.30 P.M AS PER AGENDA OF THE BOARD MEETING INCLUDING AGM 2025 FIXATION Pursuant to Regulation 34 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are submitting herewith the Annual Report of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-2025 along with the Notice of 32nd Annual General Meeting to be held on Friday, 26th September, 2025 at 12:30 p.m. through video conference (VC) or other audio visual means (OAVM). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 02/09/2025) Outcome & Summary of the Proceedings of 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company held through Video Conferencing or other Audio-Visual means on Friday, 26th September, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/09/2025) Scrutinizers Report on Remote E-voting & E-voting in Annual General Meeting of the company held on Friday, 26.09.2025 through Video Conferencing/Other Audio-Visual Means (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 29/09/2025)

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