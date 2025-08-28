Dolphin Kitchen Utensils and Appliances Limited Management Discussions

GLOBAL ECONOMY

During FY 2024-25, the global economy continued its gradual recovery, though the pace remained moderated by persistent geopolitical uncertainties, elevated interest rates, and supply chain realignments across regions. Inflationary pressures, which had been a defining feature of the post-pandemic recovery, have started to ease, aided by sustained monetary tightening by major central banks and a stabilization of energy and commodity prices. Advanced economies are witnessing slower but steady growth as restrictive financial conditions continue to weigh on consumption and investment, whereas emerging and developing economies have displayed stronger resilience. According to the International Monetary Funds World Economic Outlook (April 2024), global growth is projected at 3.2% for 2024, unchanged from 2023. Emerging and developing economies are expected to grow at 4.2% in 2024, up from 3.9% in 2023. Headline inflation is projected to decline from 6.8% in 2023 to 5.2% in 2024, with further moderation anticipated in 2025, driven largely by softer food and energy prices and easing supply bottlenecks. Nonetheless, core inflation remains elevated in several economies, compelling central banksto maintain a cautious stance to avoid premature policy easing. Chinas post-zero-COVID reopening offered a temporary boost to global demand, though its recovery remains uneven amid challenges in the real estate sector and subdued consumer confidence. Meanwhile, the U.S. and European Union continue to juggle inflation managementwith growth preservation, making their monetary and fiscal policy choices pivotal for global markets. While risks persist ranging from geopolitical conflicts and high debt burdens in developing economies to climate-related disruptions the global economy is gradually moving towards a more balanced and stable growth trajectory. (Source: IMF World Economic Outlook, April 2024; Euromonitor International - Global Economic Outlook Q1 2024)

INDIAN ECONOMY

India remains firmly positioned as one of the fastest-growing major economies worldwide. Having risen from the 10th largest economy

a decade ago to the 5th largest today (in terms of nominal GP), India continuesto gain global prominence. According to the Economic Survey 2023-24 and the Second Advance Estimates of National Income, Indias real GDP growth for FY 2023-24 is pegged at 7.3%, reflecting the countrys strong recovery momentum. For FY 2024-25, global agencies forecast growth in the 6.5%7.0% range, reinforcing Indias role as a driver of global expansion.

Key contributors to Indias resilience in FY 2023-24 included:

o Substantial public infrastructure spending across transport, logistics, and housing. e Improved private sector balance sheets leading to renewed CAPEX.

? Sustained urban consumption supported by higher employment and consumer confidence. e Robust credit growth and buoyant tax collections.

? Moderation in retail inflation, which largely remained within the RBIs tolerance band. Looking ahead to FY 2024-25, Indias growth outlook remains supported by:

? Continued government thrust on infrastructure and last-mile connectivity. e Revival in rural demand, aided by normal monsoon forecasts and farm sector support.

? Astabilizing inflation and interest rate environment. e Expansion in services and manufacturing, both domestically and through export opportunities.

With manageable fiscal deficit, stable foreign exchange reserves, and the RBIs proactive policy framework, India is well positioned to weather global uncertainties while maintaining a robust growth trajectory. (Source: Economic Survey 2023-24, Ministry of Finance; NSO; IMF; World Bank; RBI)

BUSINESS OVERVIEW

Sai Swami Metals and Alloys Limited was originally incorporated on September 23, 2022 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 2013, to acquire the running business of sole proprietorship Steel kraft Industries. It was subsequently converted into a public limited company on August 10, 2023, and received a fresh Certificate of Incorporation from the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. Together with its subsidiaries Bhagat Marketing Private Limited and Dhruvish Metals LLP the Company is engaged in trading and marketing a wide range of stainless-steel products, catering to diverse customer needs. Our portfolio includes Dinner Sets, S.S. Casseroles, Multi Kadais, Water Bottles, Stainless Steel Sheets, Circles, Utensils, as well as trading in raw materials such as S.5. Patta,

Coils, Scrap, Pipes, M.S. Rounds, and M.S. Beams.

The Company markets its stainless-steel kitchenware under the brand “DOLPHIN.” Through an outsourcing arrangement, subsidiary Dhruvish Metals LLP undertakes the manufacturing and packaging of kitchenware, which is then marketed and distributed by the Company. This integrated approach ensures consistency, efficiency, and superior quality in product offerings. The Companys foundation is led by Mr. Nipun Anantlal Bhagat and Ms. Kashmira Dhirajlal Mehta, who collectively bring over 30 years of experience in the metals and stainless-steel sector. Their expertise, combined with a skilled management team, has strengthened the brands positioning across Gujarat and beyond. Financial and Operation Highlights: The Gross Revenue from operations is Rs. 3768.93 lakhs for the financial year 2024-25 as compared to Rs. 1631.69 lakh for the financial year 2023-24. (on Standalone Basis) Financial and Operation Highlights: The Gross Revenue from operations is Rs. 6515.6172 lakhs for the financial year 2024-25 as compared to Rs. 4073.08 lakh for the financial year 202-24. (on Consolidated Basis)

KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS (Standalone basis):

Ratios M sr. Ratios . Asat Numerator Denominator . March 2 Asat March Variance . Explanation for any change in the . ratio by more than 25% as compared to the preceding year " ? 205 312024

1 ) Current Ratio current Assets Current liabilities 793 1.98 3011 The Risein current ratio can be attributed to heightened inventory & receivables, Coupled \yith a reductionin Short term borrowing & Other Current Liabilities 2 Debt?quity Ratio et sorvice Total Debt ommines shareholders 7 d 015 1.02 -086 The Down in Debt-Equity Ratio can be attributed to heightened Shareholders equity , Coupled with areductionin Total Debt. 3 Coverage Ratio) debt service iy Debt service 9.75 047 19.74 This Ratio is increased due to repayment nent of debt and increase in operating income 4 Retur on Equity Ratio! a Net her s profit tess preference dividend e (if am) V: Average shareholders " equity 014 0.41 066 This Ratio shows that increse in Profitability L of the company and Effectiveness of generating profit compare mf with shareholder equities . Because 1st year of ) Company, and production Start in F.y.23 -24 i.e. Current Year. 5 \mventory turnover entory ratio O O goods sold or sales average ?Ver28 inventory 415 2.50 0.66 Because Lst year of Company, and production Startin F.y. 23-24 i.e. Current Year. 6 Trade Receivables ! turnover ratio Net credit sales Average trade receivables 427 091 3.69 This Ratio! is Decreased ? due to Decrese in Trade Receivables . 7 Trade payables turnover ratio Net credit purchases Average g payables 3247 0.45 71.16 This Ratio is Decreased due to Decrese in Trade payables . 8 ) Net ) capital turnover ratio Net sales Average working ? capital 213 618 -066 Because 1styear of Company, and production duction Startin Startin F.y. Fy. 23-24 1ie . Current Year. 9 Netprofit ratio Nt Profit ea e: 1 Net sales 0.06 006 -003 Because Lst year of Company, and production Startin F.y. 23-24 i.e. Current Year. 10 Return on Capital . employed Earning before interest and taxes Capital employed 0.. 18 0.. 31 0.043 Because Lst year of Company, and production Startin F.y. 23-24 i.e. Current urrent Year. Year. 4 Rewrn on investment income from N investments Cost of investment ooo 020 100 Because Lst year of Company, and ProductionStrtinFy.23-24 . Current Year.