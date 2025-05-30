On The Standalone Financial Statement of SAI SWAMI METALS AND ALLOYS PRIVATE LIMITED

To

THE MEMBERS OF

SAI SWAMI METALS AND ALLOYS PRIVATE LIMITED

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying Financial Statements of SAI SWAMI METALS AND ALLOYS PRIVATE LIMITED (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31% March 2025, the Statement of Profit and loss, Cash Flow Statement and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information. Opinion In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“The Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 and other accounting principles generally accepted in India: d) Inthe case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March,2025;

) Inthe case of the Profit and Loss Account, of the profit for the period ended on that date.

) Inthe case of Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flow for the year ended on that date. Basis for Opinion

We have conducted our audit of the Financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules madethereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us i sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Financial Statements.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters (‘KAM) are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Financial

Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Information other than the Financial Statements and auditors report thereon

The Companys board of directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the

information included in the Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report but does not include the

Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance or conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, considering whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the ~Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appearsto be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to

report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding

Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the Financial position and ~Financial performance of the Company in accordancewith Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accountinginternal Financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness ofthe accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern,intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. That Board of Directors are also responsiblefor overseeing the Companys Financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Financial Statements s a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influencethe economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit.

We also:

e

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and

perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basisas fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of intemal Financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal Financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls. e Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimatesand related disclosures made by the management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managementsuse of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence

obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in ourOur conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. eFinancial Statements representthe underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1 As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

h) We have obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit; In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books. The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss dealt with by this Report are in agreementwith the books of account. k) In our opinion, the aforesaid Financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

)

On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 315 March, 2025 taken on record by the Board

of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2025 from being appointed as a director in terms of

Section 164(2) of the Act.

m) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of my information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

n)

With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit

and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us.

v)

The Company does not have any pending litigations forwhich provision have not been made which would impact its Financial

(a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either

(c) Based on the audit proceduresthat have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (i) of Rule 11(e), as

position. vi)losses, if any. vii) The Provisions of transfer of fundsto Investor Education and Protection Fund not applicableto the Company.individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entitydirectly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either(“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security orthe like on behalfof the Ultimate Beneficiaries;provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. (d) The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year in contravention of the provisions of section 123 of

the Companies Act, 2013

2.

Asrequired by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the Order), issued by the Central Government in terms of Section

143(11) of the Act, the same is applicable on this Company. For, Patel Jain & Associates

Chartered Accountants

(Registration Number: 129797W)

sd/- Vivek Bhatt Partner

Membership Number: 193504 UDIN: 25193504BMGYSG2898 Date: 30.05.2025 Place: Ahmedabad

ANNEXURE ‘A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of SAl

SWAMI METALS AND ALLOYS PRIVATE LIMITED of even date).

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records

ii. (a) As explained to us, the inventories were physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals, except goods-

iii. The Company has not made investments in, companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships, however company has granted unsecured

examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that: i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets: (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment. (B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets. (b) The Company has a program of physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment so to cover all the assets once every three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. (c) Based on our examination of the property tax receipts and lease agreement for land on which building is constructed, registered saleof the Company as at the balance sheet date. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. (d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment and intangible assets during the year. ( ) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2025 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.in-transit. The coverage and procedure adopted by the Management is appropriate according to the size and scale of the Company. No discrepancies of 10% or more were observed in any class of inventories, the same is not applicable to the company. (b) The Company has been not sanctioned working capital limits in excess in aggregate, during theyear, from banks or Financial institutions.loans to other parties, during the year, in respect of which: (a) The Company has not provided loans or advances in the nature of loans entities during the year, exceeding the limits as prescribed

under Section 186 of Companies Act 2013.

(b) In our opinion, there are no investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans, during the year are prima facie, not

v. The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the

prejudicial to the Companys interest. (c) The company has notgranted any loans during the year. (d) The loans granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended however no fresh loans have been granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties. (&) The Company has not granted loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. The Company has not provided any guarantee or security. iv. The Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted.Order is not applicable.Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Hence, reporting under clause (vi) of the Order is notapplicable

to the Company.

vii. In respect of statutory dues:

(a) In our opinion, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services tax,

Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and

other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities. There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of

Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise,

Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at 31st March 2025 for a period of more than six months from the

date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the company examined by us, there are no dues of income- tax, sales- tax, service tax, goods and service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise and value added tax.

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or Financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) Accordingto the explanations provided by the Company and overall examination of the Financial statements of the Company, the term

(&) On an overall examination ofthe Financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person

x. (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year

xiii. In our opinion, the Company s in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the Financial statements as

xvi. (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence,

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance without activities a valid Certificate of Registration

xviil. There has been resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year and there are no issues, objections or concerns

loans were prima facie applied for the purpose for which they were obtained. (d) On an overall examination of the Financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries. (f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable. (b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable. xi. (a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year. (b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report. (c) The Company has not received any whistle-blower complaints during the year. xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order s not applicable.required by the applicable accounting standards. xiv. (a) In our opinion the Company the provision with respect to internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business are not applicable to the company. (b) Internal audit reports for the year under audit, is not applicable to the company. xv. In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors. and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicableto the Company.reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.(COR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi) (b) of the order is not applicable. (c) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable. (d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CIC. Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable. xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the Financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding Financial year.raised by the outgoing auditor. Xix. On the basis of the Financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of ~Financial assets and payment of ~Financial liabilities,on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that anynot an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. The same is not applicableto company. xx. The Company is not statutorily required to spend amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in pursuance of Section 135. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

xxi). The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of Financial Statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report apart from the one that is mentioned in the previous clauses.

For, Patel Jain & Associates Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.: 129797W

sd/-

CA Vivek Bhatt Partner

Membership Number.: 193504 UDIN: 25193504BMGYSG2898

Date: 30.05.2025 Place: Ahmedabad

ANNEXURE - “B”

To the Independent Auditors Report on Financial Statements of

SAI SWAMI METALS AND ALLOYS PRIVATE LIMITED

(Referred to in paragraph 2 (f) under “Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date)

REPORT ON THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING UNDER CLAUSE (1) OF SUB SECTION 3 OF SECTION 143 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 (“THE ACT”)

We have audited the internal Financial controls over Financial reporting of SAI SWAMI METALS AND ALLOYS PRIVATE LIMITED (“the

Company”) as of 31st March, 2025 in conjunction with our audit of the Financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal Financial controls based on the internal control over Financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over ~ Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal Financial controls that were operating effectivelyfor ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable Financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal Financial controls over Financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our auditin accordancewith the Guidance Note on Audit of Intemal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAl and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal Financial controls, both applicableto an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, bothissued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal Financial controls over Financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal Financial controls system over Financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal Financial controls over Financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal Financial controls over Financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidencewe have obtained is sufficient and appropriateto provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys

internal Financial controls system over Financial reporting.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

A companys internal Financial control over Financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of Financial reporting and the preparation of Financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted

accounting principles. A companys internal Financial control over Financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, is reasonable, detailed, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Financialprevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

Because of the inherent limitations of internal Financial controls over Financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal Financial controls over Financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal Financial control over Financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal Financial controls system over Financial reporting and such internal Financial controls over Financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2025, based on the internal control over ~Financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. For, Patel Jain & Associates

Chartered Accountants

(Registration Number: 129797W)

sd/-

CA Vivek Bhatt Partner

Membership Number.: 193504 UDIN: - 25193504BMGYSG2898

DATE: - 30.05.2025 PLACE: - Ahmedabad