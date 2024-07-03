Dolphin Kitchen Utensils and Appliances Limited Summary

Dolphin Kitchen Utensils and Appliances Limited was originally incorporated as Private Limited in the name and style of Sai Swami Metals and Alloys Private Limited on September 23rd, 2022 with the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Later on, the company was converted into public limited company, the name of the Company was changed to Sai Swami Metals and Alloys Limited dated August 10th, 2023. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on April 25, 2025, have approved the proposal for change of name of the Company from Sai Swami Metals and Alloys Limited to Dolphin Kitchen Utensils and Appliances Limited.



The company is actively involved in the trading and marketing of a comprehensive array of stainless steel products, addressing the diverse needs of the discerning customers. The product line is specifically designed to encompass a wide range of kitchenware, including Dinner Sets, S.S. Casseroles, S.S.



Multi Kadai, S.S. Water Bottles, Stainless Steel Sheets, Stainless Steel Circles, and various types of utensils. These products showcase the Companys commitment to providing high-quality stainless steel kitchenware that spans a wide spectrum of categories.



With a focus on innovation and quality, The companies offerings are crafted to meet the unique preferences and requirements of the diverse customer base.The Company is specializes in the trading and marketing of stainless steel kitchenware products through the distinguished brand DOLPHIN. Employing an outsourcing model, the business collaborates with Dhruvish Metals LLP, a subsidiary company of Sai Swami Metals and Alloys Limited, to source complete kitchenware products. Dhruvish Metals manufactures all kitchenware products, including comprehensive packaging, which is then sent to Sai Swami for further sales and distribution.



This end-to-end approach underscores the commitment to delivering high-quality products to customers, emphasizing a streamlined and quality-centric production process through the strategic integration of subsidiary company. The synergy between Sai Swami and Dhruvish Metals ensures efficiency and excellence, strengthening the brands market positioning.On 3 May 2024, the Company issued 25,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs 10 each and raised funds through IPO aggregating to Rs 15 crores.