INDEPENDENT AUDITORS EXAMINATION REPORT ON RESTATED [CONSOLIDATED]

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

To,

The Board of Directors of DOVE SOFT LIMITED

Office No. 1101, DLH park, Opp. MTNL,

Goregoan West,

Mumbai - 400062

Dear Sir,

Reference: - Proposed Public Issue of Equity Shares of DOVE SOFT LIMITED

We have examined the attached Restated Consolidated Financial Statement of Dove Soft Limited (hereunder referred to "the Company", "Issuer") comprising the Restated Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at July 31, 2023, March 31, 2023, March 31, 2022, and March 31, 2021, the Restated Statement of Profit & Loss, the Restated Cash Flow Statement for the period ended July 31, 2023 and for the years ended March 31, 2023, March 31, 2022, and March 31, 2021, the statement of Significant Accounting Policies and other explanatory Information (Collectively the Restated Consolidated Financial Statement ) as approved by the Board of Directors in their meeting held on 31 October 2023 for the purpose of inclusion in the Offer Document in connection with its proposed Initial Public Offering (IPO) of equity shares, prepared by the Company in connection with its Initial Public Offer of Equity Shares (IPO) prepared in terms of the requirement of:-

a) Section 26 of Part I of Chapter III of the Companies Act, 2013 as amended (the "Act");

b) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 as amended ("ICDR Regulations"); and

c) The Guidance Note on Reports in Company Prospectuses (Revised 2020) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India as amended from time to time. ("The Guidance Note")

The holding Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the Restated Consolidated Financial Statement for the purpose of inclusion in the offer document to be filed with Stock Exchange, Securities and Exchange Board of India, and Registrar of Companies, of relevant state in connection with the proposed IPO. The Restated Consolidated Financial Statements have been prepared by the management of the holding Company for the period ended July 31, 2023 and for the years ended March 31, 2023, March 31, 2022, and March 31, 2021, on the basis of notes to restatement in note V to the Restated Consolidated Financial Statement. The Board of Directors responsibility includes designing, implementing, and maintaining adequate internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Restated Consolidated Financial Statement.

We have examined such Restated Consolidated Financial Statement taking into consideration:

a) The terms of reference and terms of our engagement agreed upon with you in accordance with our engagement letter in connection with the proposed IPO of equity shares of the Company;

b) The Guidance Note also requires that we comply with the ethical requirements of the Code of Ethics issued by the ICAI;

c) Concepts of test checks and materiality to obtain reasonable assurance based on verification of evidence supporting the Restated Consolidated Financial Statements; and

d) The requirements of Section 26 of the Act and the ICDR Regulations. Our work was performed solely to assist you in meeting your responsibilities in relation to your compliance with the Act, the ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note in connection with the IPO.

This Restated Consolidated Financial Statements have been compiled by the management from:

a) Audited consolidated financial statements of the company as at and for the period ended July 31, 2023 and for the years ended March 31, 2023, March 31, 2022, and March 31, 2021, prepared in accordance with the Accounting Standards as prescribed under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India.

During the period of restatement Company had invested in subsidiary i.e Dove Soft Technologies Private Limited. Hence the said Dove Soft Technologies Private Limited qualifies as the subsidiary company of Dove Soft Limited.

Parent Company shareholding details are given below - :

Name of the Subsidiary Period ended 31 July 2023 FY2022-23 FY2021-22 FY2020-21* Dove Soft Limited (Formerly known as Dove Soft Private Limited) 90.00% 90.00% 90.00% 0

* Dove Soft Technologies Private Limited was incorporated during the financial year 2021-22.

For the purpose of our examination, we have relied on:

a) Our Consolidated Auditors Report for period ended 31 July 2023 and for the financial years ended 31 March 2023 and 31 March 2022.

b) The Restated Consolidated Financial Statement have been made after incorporating adjustments for prior period and other material amounts in the respective financial year to which they relate;

c) Extra-ordinary items that need to be disclosed separately in the accounts has been disclosed wherever required;

d) Profits and losses have been arrived at after charging all expenses including depreciation and after making such adjustments/restatements and regroupings as in our opinion are appropriate and are to be read in accordance with the Significant Accounting Polices and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure V to this report;

e) Adjustments in Restated Consolidated Financial Statement have been made in accordance with the correct accounting policies,

f) There was no change in accounting policies, which needs to be adjusted in the Restated Consolidated Financial Statement, except accounting of retirement benefits was accounted on cash basis which is not as per AS-15 (Revised) "Employee benefits", however during the restatement Company has accounted such retirement benefits basis actuarial valuation certificate.

g) There are no revaluation reserves, which need to be disclosed separately in the Restated Consolidated Financial Statement

In accordance with the requirements of Part I of Chapter III of Act including rules made there under, ICDR Regulations, Guidance Note and Engagement Letter, we report that-

a) The "Restated Consolidated Statement of Assets and Liabilities" as set out in Annexure I to this report, of the Company as at July 31, 2023, March 31, 2023, March 31, 2022, and March 31, 2021, is prepared by the

Company and approved by the Board of Directors. These Restated Consolidated Statement of Assets and Liabilities, have been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the individual financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure IV to this Report.

b) The "Restated Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss" as set out in Annexure II to this report, of the Company for period ended July 31, 2023 and financial years ended March 31, 2023, March 31, 2022, and March 31, 2021, is prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors. These Restated Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss have been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the individual financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure IV to this Report.

c) The "Restated Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow" as set out in Annexure III to this report, of the Company for period ended 31 July 2023 and for Financial years ended March 31, 2023, March 31, 2022, and March 31, 2021, is prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors. These Statement of Cash Flow, as restated have been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the individual financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure IV to this Report.

We have also examined the following other financial information relating to the Company prepared by the Management and as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company and annexed to this report relating to the Company for period ended 31 July 2023 and Financial years ended March 31, 2023, March 31, 2022, and March 31, 2021, proposed to be included in the Offer Document for the proposed IPO.

The Restated Consolidated Financial Statements does not reflect the effects of events that occurred subsequent to the respective dates of the reports on the audited financial statements.

In our opinion and to the best of information and explanation provided to us, the Restated Consolidated Financial Statement of the Company, read with significant accounting policies and notes to accounts as appearing in Annexure IV are prepared after providing appropriate adjustments and regroupings as considered appropriate.

We, M/s. Mathia & Co, Chartered Accountants have been subjected to the peer review process of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and our peer Review Certificate is valid as on the date of signing of this report.

The preparation and presentation of the Financial Statements referred to above are based on the Audited financial statements of the Company and are in accordance with the provisions of the Act and ICDR Regulations. The Financial Statements and information referred to above is the responsibility of the management of the Company.

The report should not in any way be construed as a re-issuance or re-dating of any of the previous audit reports issued by any other Firm of Chartered Accountants nor should this report be construed as a new opinion on any of the financial statements referred to therein.

We have no responsibility to update our report for events and circumstances occurring after the date of the report.

In our opinion, the above Consolidated Financial Statements read with the respective Significant Accounting Polices and Notes to Accounts as set out are prepared after making adjustments and regrouping as considered appropriate and have been prepared in accordance with the Companies Act, ICDR Regulations, Engagement Letter and Guidance Note issued by ICAI.

Our report is intended solely for use of the management and for inclusion in the Offer Document in connection with the Proposed SME IPO of Equity Shares of the Company and our report should not be used, referred to or distributed for any other purpose without our prior consent in writing. Accordingly, we do not accept or assume any liability or any duty of care for any other purpose or to any other person to whom this report is shown or into whose hands it may come without our prior consent in writing.