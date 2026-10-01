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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
19.06
18.06
18.06
0.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
39.23
12.59
3.93
10.97
Net Worth
58.29
30.65
21.99
11.04
Minority Interest
No Record Found
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|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
273.98
187.74
119.73
73.46
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
273.98
187.74
119.73
73.46
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.76
0.52
0.06
0.3
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
2,050
|13.77
|7,41,707.94
|13,642
|5.37
|59,553
|234.07
Infosys Ltd
INFY
995
|12.97
|4,03,798.52
|7,249
|4.82
|39,957
|193.82
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,229
|18.33
|3,33,509.44
|7,025
|4.4
|14,337
|95.43
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
158.4
|13.88
|1,56,899.09
|2,865.7
|7.35
|18,418.2
|64.17
Tech Mahindra Ltd
TECHM
1,532.85
|37.62
|1,50,243.69
|1,137.9
|3.33
|13,218.6
|221.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
Office # 1101 DLH Park,
Opp MTNL Goregoan West,
Maharashtra - 400062
Tel: +91 93219 38063
Website: http://www.dove-soft.io
Email: secretarial@dove-soft.com
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Summary
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Reports by Dove Soft Ltd
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