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Dove Soft Ltd Balance Sheet

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

19.06

18.06

18.06

0.07

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

39.23

12.59

3.93

10.97

Net Worth

58.29

30.65

21.99

11.04

Minority Interest

Debt

7.88

3.12

3.82

3.44

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

66.17

33.77

25.81

14.48

Fixed Assets

5.37

11.27

15.39

6.31

Intangible Assets

Investments

9.63

0.01

1

1.89

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.12

0.28

0.11

0.19

Networking Capital

50.1

22.01

9.16

5.95

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

69.35

53.7

19.3

10.97

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

11.05

7.14

3.88

2.75

Sundry Creditors

-21.56

-34.07

-11.64

-6.35

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-8.74

-4.76

-2.38

-1.42

Cash

0.95

0.21

0.13

0.16

Total Assets

66.17

33.78

25.79

14.5

Dove Soft Ltd : related Articles

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