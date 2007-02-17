Dove Soft Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
19.06
18.06
18.06
0.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
39.23
12.59
3.93
10.97
Net Worth
58.29
30.65
21.99
11.04
Minority Interest
Debt
7.88
3.12
3.82
3.44
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
66.17
33.77
25.81
14.48
Fixed Assets
5.37
11.27
15.39
6.31
Intangible Assets
Investments
9.63
0.01
1
1.89
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.12
0.28
0.11
0.19
Networking Capital
50.1
22.01
9.16
5.95
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
69.35
53.7
19.3
10.97
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
11.05
7.14
3.88
2.75
Sundry Creditors
-21.56
-34.07
-11.64
-6.35
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-8.74
-4.76
-2.38
-1.42
Cash
0.95
0.21
0.13
0.16
Total Assets
66.17
33.78
25.79
14.5
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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