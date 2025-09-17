To the Members of Elevate Campuses Limited (Formerly known as Good Host Spaces Limited)

Report on the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Elevate Campuses Limited (formerly known as Good Host Spaces Limited) (hereinafter referred to as "the Holding Company"), its subsidiaries (the Holding Company and its subsidiaries together referred to as "the Group") comprising of the consolidated Balance sheet as at March 31, 2025, the consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss, including other comprehensive income, the consolidated Statement of Cash Flow and the consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the consolidated financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us and based on the consideration of reports of other auditors on separate financial statements and on the other financial information of two subsidiaries, the aforesaid consolidated financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the consolidated state of affairs of the Group as at March 31, 2025, their consolidated profit including other comprehensive income, their consolidated cash flows and the consolidated statement of changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the consolidated financial statements.

Other Information

The Holding Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report, but does not include the consolidated financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management for the Consolidated Financial Statements

The Holding Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these consolidated financial statements in terms of the requirements of the Act that give a true and fair view of the consolidated financial position, consolidated financial performance including other comprehensive income, consolidated cash flows and consolidated statement of changes in equity of the Group in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. The respective Board of Directors of the companies included in the Group are responsible for maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of their respective companies and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the consolidated financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, which have been used for the purpose of preparation of the consolidated financial statements by the Directors of the Holding Company, as aforesaid.

In preparing the consolidated financial statements, the respective Board of Directors of the companies included in the Group are responsible for assessing the ability of their respective companies to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Group or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those respective Board of Directors of the companies included in the Group are also responsible for overseeing the financial reporting process of their respective companyies.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

- Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial ^ statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive ^CM^C^^to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis

for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

- Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Holding Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

- Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

- Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the ability of the Group to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Group to cease to continue as a going concern.

- Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

- Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Group of which we are the independent auditors, to express an opinion on the consolidated financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audit of the financial statements of such entities included in the consolidated financial statements of which we are the independent auditors. For the other entities included in the consolidated financial statements, which have been audited by other auditors, such other auditors remain responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audits carried out by them. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion.

We communicate with those charged with governance of the Holding Company and such other entities included in the consolidated financial statements of which we are the independent auditors regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Other Matters

We did not audit the financial statements and other financial information, in respect of two subsidiaries whose financial statements include total assets of Rs 0.47 millions as at March 31, 2025, and total revenues of Rs 7.74 millions and net cash inflows of Rs 0.47 millions for the year ended on that date. Those financial statements and other financial information have been audited ipds^pther auditors, which financial statements, other financial information and auditors reports IxHfevSbieen furnished to us by the management. Our opinion on the consolidated financial

statements, in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of these subsidiaries and our report in terms of sub-sections (3) of Section 143 of the Act, in so far as it relates to the aforesaid subsidiaries is based solely on the report of such other auditor.

Our opinion above on the consolidated financial statements, and our report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements below, is not modified in respect of the above matters with respect to our reliance on the work done and the reports of the other auditor and the financial statements and other financial information certified by the Management.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, based on our audit and on the consideration of report of the other auditors on separate financial statements and the other financial information of the subsidiary companies, incorporated in India and to the extent applicable, as noted in the Other Matter paragraph there are no qualifications or adverse remarks by the respective auditors in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order (CARO) reports of the companies included in the consolidated financial statements. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable to the Holding Company.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit and on the consideration of report of the other auditors on separate financial statements and the other financial information of two subsidiaries, as noted in the other matter paragraph we report, to the extent applicable, that:

(a) We/the other auditors whose report we have relied upon have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit of the aforesaid consolidated financial statements;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law relating to preparation of the aforesaid consolidation of the financial statements have been kept so far as it appears from our examination of those books and reports of the other auditors except for matters stated in the paragraph (i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g);

(c) The Consolidated Balance Sheet, the Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow and Statement of Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account maintained for the purpose of preparation of the consolidated financial statements;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid consolidated financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors of the Holding Company as on March 31, 2025 taken on record by the Board of Directors of the Holding Company and the reports of the statutory auditors who are appointed under Section 139 of the Act, of its subsidiary companies, none of the directors of the Groups companies, incorporated in India, is disqualified as on March 31, 2025 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) The qualification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected

therewith are as stated in paragraph (b) above.

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to consolidated financial statements of the Holding Company and its subsidiary companies, and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure 1" to this report;

(h) The provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act are not applicable to the Holding Company and its subsidiaries incorporated in India for the year ended March 31, 2025;

(i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us and based on the consideration of the report of the other auditors on separate financial statements as also the other financial information of the subsidiary, as noted in the Other matter paragraph:

a. The Group does not have any pending litigations which would impact its consolidated financial position;

b. The Group did not have any material foreseeable losses in long-term contracts including derivative contracts during the year ended March 31, 2025;

c. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Holding Company, its subsidiaries, incorporated in India during the year ended March 31, 2025.

iv. a) The respective managements of the Holding Company and its subsidiaries which are companies incorporated in India whose financial statements have been audited under the Act have represented to us and the other auditor of such subsidiary respectively that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note 45 (v) to the consolidated financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Holding Company or any of such subsidiaries, to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the respective Holding Company or any of such subsidiaries ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The respective managements of the Holding Company and its subsidiaries which are companies incorporated in India whose financial statements have been audited under the Act have represented to us and the other auditors of such subsidiaries respectively that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note 45 (vi) no funds have been received by the respective Holding Company or any of such subsidiary from any person(s) or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Holding Company or any of such subsidiaries shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances performed by us and that performed by the auditors of the subsidiary which is a company incorporated in India whose financial statements have been audited under the Act, nothing has come to our or other auditors notice that has caused us or the other auditors to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material mis-statement.

v) No dividend has been declared or paid during the year by the Holding Company or its subsidiaries;

vi) Based on our examination which included test checks, the Group has used SAP H ANA, an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) accounting software, for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software, except that audit trail feature is not enabled at the database level, insofar as it relates to the said accounting software, as described in note 45 to the consolidated financial statements. Further, audit trail feature has not been tampered with in respect of the said software where the audit trail has been enabled. Additionally, the audit trail in respect of the financial year ended March 31, 2024 has not been preserved by the company as per the statutory requirements for record retention

For S R B C & CO LLP Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Registration Number: 324982E/E300003

per Abhishe agarwal Partner

Membership Number: 112773

UDIN: 25112773BMSBTX4162

Mumbai

September 17, 2025

Annexure 1 to the independent auditors report of even date on the consolidated financial statements of Elevate Campuses Limited (formerly known as Good Host Spaces Limited)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

In conjunction with our audit of the consolidated financial statements of Elevate Campuses Limited (formerly known as Good Host Spaces Limited) (hereinafter referred to as the "Holding Company") as of and for the year ended March 31, 2025, we have audited the internal financial controls with reference to consolidated financial statements of the Holding Company and its subsidiaries (the Holding Company and its subsidiaries together referred to as "the Group"), which are companies incorporated in India, as of that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The respective Board of Directors of the companies included in the Group, which are companies incorporated in India, are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Holding Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Holding Companys internal financial controls with reference to consolidated financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, specified under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both, issued by ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to consolidated financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to consolidated financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to consolidated financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to consolidated financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained and the audit evidence obtained by the other auditors in terms of their reports referred to in the Other Matters paragraph below, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls with reference to consolidated financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls With Reference to Consolidated Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to consolidated financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to consolidated financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls With Reference to Consolidated Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to consolidated financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to consolidated financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to consolidated financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Group, which are companies incorporated in India, have, maintained in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to consolidated financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to consolidated financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2025, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Holding Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.

Other Matters

Our report under Section 143(3Xi) of the Act on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the internal financial controls with reference to consolidated financial statements of the Holding Company, in so far as it relates to these two subsidiary companies, which are companies incorporated in India, is based on the corresponding reports of the auditors of such subsidiaries incorporated in India.

For S R B C & CO LLP Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Registration Number: 324982E/E300003

per Abhishek aarwal Partner

Membership Number: 112773

UDIN: 25112773BMSBTX4162

Mumbai

September 17, 2025