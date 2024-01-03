To

the Members of

EMIAC TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(Formerly known as EMIAC Technologies Private Limited)

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of EMIAC TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2025, and the statement of Profit and Loss and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2025, its profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Information other than the financial statements and auditors report thereon

The Companys board of directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

Mnancial Statem??3^6™en^and Those Charged with Governance for the St a nH a i™„

Companies Act, 2013 the prewar5 in SeCti?n 134(5) of the

that give a true and fair view of the financial oositinn ?? 1?" ?J these financial statements

the Company in accordance with the accountina nrinrini 0019 performance and cash flows of the accounting Standards specified under sechon 13? oMhP A TtF* in lndia includin9

includes maintenance of adequate accountina rPrornJ33 f ? Ac Thls responsibility also

Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Com^anv Ih ! aCCOrdance Wlth the Provisions of the other irregularities; selection and applLtio^ ?f pnf Pre t Ventng and detectin9 frauds and judgments and estimates that are reasonable and 12 /r*9 P?iCies; makin9

maintenance of adequate internal financial control t WP P "d des9n, imPle™entation and the accuracy and completeness of the accountina rpmr-H Peratin9 effectively for ensuring presentation of the financial statements thara?^????? relevant to the preparation and misstatement, whether due to fraud or error ?d ^ VSW and are free from material

abiNty to contlnueasTgoin^concern disSTal S r1SP?/;sil)le for asseasing the Companys and using the going concern basis of atouTng untefmnn,™^ ?lated *? going concern the Company or to oease operations, or has no LS ateZUSto^"6"13 ? "qUida,e

?oceessB?ard DreCt0rS are aS? reSponsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting Auditor^Responsibilities for the n, rrmofthe Financial

whole are free from materia?mS^^ ,he fina"eial statements as a

auditors report that includes our opinion Reason^? d fraud ?r error and to issue an but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted??? S 3 high level of assurance

material misstatement when it exists Mis????? 06 With SAs wil1 alwaVs detect a

considered materia, if, individually or in^he lqc^ th??056 ,??m fr9Ud ?r error and a?* influence the economic decisions X, users taKeToth^ .0

S 0f ?n.aUxltin accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

•identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks and obtain

dptprf VdenCe/hat iS suficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error

,or9eryin,en,ionai ?mi— —

• Obtam an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit ah ?nT?S ha are appropnate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies ^hI20^3 T ar,e f also resPonsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has controls6 In 6ma financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such

lorn3?316 appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of

. ; sed ?" the audlt evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists

related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disolosures in the financial statemente or if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit

?d*ain r ed up t0 t the date of our auditors report. However, future events or condihons may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

thpVH IU?e the ?Ve[?H pre^entation structure and content of the financial statements including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably nowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced We consider quantitative matera ty and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in

Pn thP?! 9h f rSSfU T W?rk; and (ii) t0 evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters the

Pa-f SCope and timin9 of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

Pridf th0Se charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with

!p at!nnch?hCa remen S re9ardin9 independence, and to communicate with Pthem all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence and where applicable, related safeguards. inoepenaence,

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by

the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the

Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified

in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act and rules made thereunder.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2025 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2025 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in ‘Annexure B.

g) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under section 197(16), In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under section 197(16) which are required to be commented upon by us.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material mis-statement.

v. No dividend has been declared or paid during the year by the company.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with and the audit trail has been preserved by the Company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

Annexure ‘A

The Annexure referred to in paragraph 1 of Our Report on "Other Legal and Regulatory

Requirements".

We report that:

(i) (a) (A) The company has maintained proper records showing full

particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment;

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full

particulars of intangible assets.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which all property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. In accordance with this programme, certain property, plant, and equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification;

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, we report that, the Company does not own any immovable property as on 31st March 2025.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) As explained to us & on the basis of the records examined by us, the

company is in service industry wholly and does not have any physical inventory hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not been sanctioned during any point of time of the year, working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(iii) The Company has made investments in various listed companies and mutual funds and has not provided any loans or advances and guarantees or security during the year to subsidiaries, joint ventures, and associates. The Company has also not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans, any guarantee or security to any other entity during the year in respect of which:

a. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has made investments in equity shares of various listed companies and in mutual funds through its demat account during the year. The aggregate (Gross) amount of such investments made during the year is ?127.11 lakhs, and the balance outstanding as at the balance sheet date is ?79.76 lakhs (Cost of Investment). The investments are not in subsidiaries, associates, or joint ventures. Further, during the year the investments made are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

b. According to the information and explanation given to us the company has not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans or stood guarantee or provided security to any other entity during the period, and hence reporting under clause 3(iii) (b), (c),

(d), and (e) of the order is not applicable.

c. The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the period. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) is not applicable. The Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships, or any other parties.

(iv) According to the information and explanation given to us, Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms or other parties covered in registers maintained under section 185 and 186 of the Act 2013, Consequently clause 3(iv) the order is not applicable.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed thereunder where applicable and the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India as applicable, with regard to deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits As informed to us, there have been no proceedings before the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other tribunal in this matter and no order has been passed by any of the aforesaid authorities in this regard.

(vi) According to the information and explanation given to us, for the activities carried out by the company Central govt has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records, under section 148(1) of the Act as per the companies (cost records and audit) Rules, 2014. Consequently, clause 3(vi) of the order is not applicable.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, employees state insurance, income-tax, duty of customs, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us there were no outstanding statutory dues as on 31st of March, 2025 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, statutory dues relating to Goods and Service Tax which have not been deposited on account of any dispute are as follows:

Statute/Nature of dues Amount (In lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Goods and Service Tax 2.09 2017-2018 Appellate 2018-2019 Authorities

(V") According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act 1961 as income during the year.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has

not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender;

(c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the period and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the period and hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.,

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that

no funds raised on short term basis have been used for long term purposes by the company.

(e) The Company does not hold any investment in any subsidiary associate or joint venture (as defined under the Act) during the year ended 31 March 2025. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(e) is not applicable.

(f) The Company does not hold any investment in any subsidiary, associate or joint venture (as defined under the Act) during the year ended 31 March 2025. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(f) is not applicable

(x) (a) The company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or

further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and

according to the information and explanations given to us , no fraud by the company or any fraud on the company has been noticed or reported during the course of audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government;

(c) Since the company is not under any requirement to form whistle committee and whistle blower policy. Hence, reporting under, 3(xi)(c) is not applicable

(xii) The company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards;

(xiv) company is not under the requirement to appoint an internal auditor under the

provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, the reporting under 3(xiv) is not applicable

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not entered any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company

(xvi) (a) In our Opinion and based on our examination, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934). Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our Opinion and based on our examination, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable. ,

(c) In our Opinion and based on our examination, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Group does not have any CIC as part of the Group.

(xvii) Based on our examination, the company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) Based on our examination, the provisions of section 135 are not applicable on the company Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

(xxi) The company is not required to prepare Consolidate financial statement hence the reporting under 3(xxi) is not applicable

Annexure ‘B

Report on the internal financial controls with reference to the aforesaid standalone financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of EMIAC Technologies Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March 2025 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance

about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

1 pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

2. provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

3. provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2025, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India,