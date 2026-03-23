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Sector-
Open-
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Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
1.71
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
7.32
1.3
0.46
Net Worth
9.03
1.31
0.47
Minority Interest
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Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
2,390.6
|17.71
|8,64,940
|10,190
|5.27
|55,567
|232.84
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,254.6
|17.75
|5,08,789.37
|7,363
|3.51
|37,996
|179
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,334.05
|29.5
|3,62,016.49
|2,982
|4.5
|15,239
|114.88
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
191.05
|16.67
|2,00,375.62
|2,782.2
|3.14
|18,016.9
|61.49
Tech Mahindra Ltd
TECHM
1,384.9
|32.28
|1,35,698.21
|963.8
|3.25
|12,308.3
|220.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
Divya Gandotra
Managing Director
Shivam Bhateja
Non Executive Director
Dushyant Gandotra
Independent Non Exe. Director
Chetan Kumar Joshi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rachana Agarwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shivani Gupta
Plot No.102 Maa Karni Nagar,
Amrapali Marg Panchyawala,
Rajasthan - 302034
Tel: +91 91193 91191
Website: https://emiactech.com/
Email: compliance@emiactech.com
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Summary
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Reports by Emiac Technologies Ltd
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1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
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+91 9892691696
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