iifl-logo

Emiac Technologies Ltd Share Price Live

Add as a Preferred Source on Google
0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Equities

Futures

Option

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Emiac Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

-

Open

-

Prev. Close

-

Turnover(Lac.)

-

Day's High

-

Day's Low

-

52 Week's High

-

52 Week's Low

-

Book Value

-

Face Value

-

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

-

P/E

-

EPS

-

Divi. Yield

-

Emiac Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

23 Mar, 2026|09:54 AM
Sep-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.00%

Non-Promoter- 3200.00%

Institutions: 32.00%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Emiac Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

1.71

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

7.32

1.3

0.46

Net Worth

9.03

1.31

0.47

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Emiac Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

2,390.6

17.718,64,94010,1905.2755,567232.84

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,254.6

17.755,08,789.377,3633.5137,996179

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,334.05

29.53,62,016.492,9824.515,239114.88

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

191.05

16.672,00,375.622,782.23.1418,016.961.49

Tech Mahindra Ltd

TECHM

1,384.9

32.281,35,698.21963.83.2512,308.3220.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Emiac Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

Divya Gandotra

Managing Director

Shivam Bhateja

Non Executive Director

Dushyant Gandotra

Independent Non Exe. Director

Chetan Kumar Joshi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rachana Agarwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shivani Gupta

Registered Office

Plot No.102 Maa Karni Nagar,

Amrapali Marg Panchyawala,

Rajasthan - 302034

Tel: +91 91193 91191

Website: https://emiactech.com/

Email: compliance@emiactech.com

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Emiac Technologies Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Emiac Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Emiac Technologies Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Emiac Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Emiac Technologies Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 23 Mar ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Emiac Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Emiac Technologies Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 23 Mar ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Emiac Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Emiac Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Emiac Technologies Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 23 Mar ‘26

What is the CAGR of Emiac Technologies Ltd?

Emiac Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Emiac Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Emiac Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR Emiac Technologies Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.