Emiac Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
1.71
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
7.32
1.3
0.46
Net Worth
9.03
1.31
0.47
Minority Interest
Debt
0.01
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
9.04
1.31
0.47
Fixed Assets
0.38
0.33
0.27
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.69
0.18
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.12
0.05
0.04
Networking Capital
3.21
0.35
-0.1
Inventories
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
7.69
1.46
0.77
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
3.41
0.77
0.16
Sundry Creditors
-5.54
-1.1
-0.2
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2.35
-0.78
-0.83
Cash
4.65
0.4
0.28
Total Assets
9.05
1.31
0.49
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
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