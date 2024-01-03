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Emiac Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

1.71

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

7.32

1.3

0.46

Net Worth

9.03

1.31

0.47

Minority Interest

Debt

0.01

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

9.04

1.31

0.47

Fixed Assets

0.38

0.33

0.27

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.69

0.18

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.12

0.05

0.04

Networking Capital

3.21

0.35

-0.1

Inventories

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

7.69

1.46

0.77

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

3.41

0.77

0.16

Sundry Creditors

-5.54

-1.1

-0.2

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-2.35

-0.78

-0.83

Cash

4.65

0.4

0.28

Total Assets

9.05

1.31

0.49

Emiac Technologies Ltd : related Articles

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