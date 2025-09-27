|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2025
|8 Sep 2025
|AGM 27/09/2025 Approved the draft Notice of 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM) and matters related thereto of the company for the financial year 2024-2025 scheduled to be held on Saturday, 27th September, 2025 at 12:00 P.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). The Notice calling Annual General Meeting shall be made available in due Course. Enclosed details of Book Closure, AGM and Cut-off date for 31st AGM of the company scheduled to be held on Saturday, 27th September, 2025 at 12 PM through VC/ OAVM Outcome of Annual General Meeting and Proceedings of 31st AGM of the company held through VC/ OAVM (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 27/09/2025) attached herewith Scrutinizer Report along with Voting Result of the AGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.09.2025)
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