|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2026
|22 May 2026
|Emrock Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting for the purpose of fund raising by way of Preferential Issue of Shares/ Issue of warrants
|Board Meeting
|12 May 2026
|7 May 2026
|Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Audited Financial Result For The Fourth Quarter And Year Ended On 31.03.2026 Audited Financial Result of the company for the fourth quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2026 along with the Audit Report issued by Statutory Auditor of the company. Audited Financial Result of the company for the fourth quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2026 along with the Audit Report issued by Statutory Auditor of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.05.2026) Revised outcome , as the Independent Auditors Report was not attached inadvertently. Re-submitted outcome with Auditors Report on financials for the Quarter and Year Ended 31st March, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:22.05.2026)
|Board Meeting
|26 Mar 2026
|26 Mar 2026
|Meeting of Independent Director of the financial year ended 2025-26 was held on Thursday 26th March, 2026 at the register office of the company.
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2026
|5 Feb 2026
|Quarterly Results Emrock Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to inform you that, pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the meeting of Board of Directors of the company, will be held on Thursday, 12th February, 2026 at the Registered Office of the company at 7th Floor, 715, Anushri Accolade-2, Nr. Ugati Lakeview, Science City Road, Sola, Ahmedabad-380060, Gujarat inter alia to transact following business: 1. To consider and approve the Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 31st December, 2025. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Further to note that, as per the companys code of conduct on insider trading, the trading window has been closed from 1st January 2026 and will continue to remain closed till 48 hours after declaration of financial results of the company for the quarter ended on 31st December, 2025. Kindly take the same on record. The Board of Directors Meeting held on 12.02.2026 has Approved Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 31.12.2025.As per Regulation 33 of Listing Regulation, The Financcial Results and Limited Review Report are enclosed herewith your Records. Meeting Commenced at 12:15 PM and concluded at 12:30 PM .Kindly take the same on your records. (As per BSE announcement dated on : 12.02.2026)
|Board Meeting
|11 Dec 2025
|11 Dec 2025
|CONVERSION OF 56,00,000 WARRANT INTO EQUITY SHARES TO PROMOTER AND PROMOTER GROUP.
|Board Meeting
|17 Oct 2025
|13 Oct 2025
|Vaghani Techno Build Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/10/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the company for the Quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September 2025 The Board at their meeting held on today has considered and approved Inter alia un-audited standalone financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2025 along with limited review report of auditor. The board at their meeting held on today has considered and approved un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2025 along with limited review report of the auditor thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:17.10.2025)
|Board Meeting
|27 Sep 2025
|27 Sep 2025
|Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the board at their meeting held on today has approved shifting of Registered Office from the State of Maharashtra to the State of Gujarat on receipt of Order of Regional Director, Western Region, Mumbai. The Registered Office of the company will be situated at 715, Anushri Accolade-2, Science City Road, Sola, Ahmedabad-380060, Gujarat, India with effect from 28th September, 2025.
|Board Meeting
|3 Sep 2025
|3 Sep 2025
|Enclosed herewith Disclosure of Regulation 30 as required under SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2025
|5 Aug 2025
|Vaghani Techno Build Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the company for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2025 along with auditors report thereon. The Board of directors of the company at their board meeting held on today has approved inter alia: 1. un-audited Standalone financial results of the company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2025 along with auditors report thereon 2. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the company for 5 consecutive years subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing AGM 3.Resignation of Independent Director (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:12.08.2025) Revised outcome of the Board of directors of the company at their board meeting held on today has approved inter alia: 1. un-audited Standalone financial results of the company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2025 along with auditors report thereon 2. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the company for 5 consecutive years subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing AGM 3.Resignation of Independent Director (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13.08.2025)
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