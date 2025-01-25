The board at their meeting held on today has considered and approved issue of convertible share warrants on preferential basis subject to the approval of members in upcoming EGM in terms of the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018 and SEBI (LODR) regulations, 2015 Pursuant to provisions of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the company has appointed Mrs. Krishna Hardik Bhavsar as Scrutinizer for e-voting process in ensuing 1st EGM of the F.Y. 2024-25 to be held on 18th February, 2025 pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby submit the notice of the 1st EGM of the F.Y. 2024-25 of the company to be held on Tuesday, 18th February, 2025 at 11:30 A.M. through VC/OAVM along with e-voting instructions. the notice is also available on the website of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/01/2025) Pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby submit the notice of the 1st EGM of the F.Y. 2024-25 of the company to be held on Tuesday, 18th February, 2025 at 11:30 A.M. through VC/OAVM along with e-voting instructions. the notice is also available on the website of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27.01.2025) This has reference to the Notice dated 23rd January, 2025 convening the 1st EGM of the f.Y. 2024-25 of the company schedule to be held on Tuesday, 18th February, 2025 at 11:30 a.m. through VC/OAVM. please find attached corrigendum Notice of EGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/02/2025) The Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the members of the company was held today on 18th February, 2025 to transact the business as per attachments (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/02/2025) pursuant to provisions of Companies Act and LODR, enclosed E-voting Results along with Scrutinizer Report for 1st EGM of the f.y. 2024-25 of vaghani Techno-Build Limited held on 18th February, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.02.2025)