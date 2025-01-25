iifl-logo

Emrock Corporation Limited EGM

Add as a Preferred Source on Google
294.4
(0.00%)
Jun 9, 2026|03:55:00 PM

Vaghani Techno CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM23 Jan 202518 Feb 2025
The board at their meeting held on today has considered and approved issue of convertible share warrants on preferential basis subject to the approval of members in upcoming EGM in terms of the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018 and SEBI (LODR) regulations, 2015 Pursuant to provisions of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the company has appointed Mrs. Krishna Hardik Bhavsar as Scrutinizer for e-voting process in ensuing 1st EGM of the F.Y. 2024-25 to be held on 18th February, 2025 pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby submit the notice of the 1st EGM of the F.Y. 2024-25 of the company to be held on Tuesday, 18th February, 2025 at 11:30 A.M. through VC/OAVM along with e-voting instructions. the notice is also available on the website of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/01/2025) Pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby submit the notice of the 1st EGM of the F.Y. 2024-25 of the company to be held on Tuesday, 18th February, 2025 at 11:30 A.M. through VC/OAVM along with e-voting instructions. the notice is also available on the website of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27.01.2025) This has reference to the Notice dated 23rd January, 2025 convening the 1st EGM of the f.Y. 2024-25 of the company schedule to be held on Tuesday, 18th February, 2025 at 11:30 a.m. through VC/OAVM. please find attached corrigendum Notice of EGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/02/2025) The Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the members of the company was held today on 18th February, 2025 to transact the business as per attachments (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/02/2025) pursuant to provisions of Companies Act and LODR, enclosed E-voting Results along with Scrutinizer Report for 1st EGM of the f.y. 2024-25 of vaghani Techno-Build Limited held on 18th February, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.02.2025)

Vaghani Techno: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

QUICKLINKS FOR Emrock Corporation Limited

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.