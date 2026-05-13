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Energy Infrastructure Trust Board Meeting

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Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

India Infr Trust CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 May 20266 May 2026
Energy Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Outcome of the meeting of Board of Directors of EnCap Investment Manager Private Limited (Formerly known as Brookfield India Infrastructure Manager Private Limited) (Company) (Investment Manager of Energy Infrastructure Trust) held on May 13, 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 13.05.2026)
Board Meeting10 Apr 20262 Apr 2026
Energy Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors of EnCap Investment Manager Private Limited (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 10.04.2026)
Board Meeting6 Feb 20266 Feb 2026
Energy Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue
Board Meeting6 Jan 202630 Dec 2025
Energy Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Energy Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 30.01.2026)
Board Meeting13 Nov 20256 Nov 2025
Energy Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Outcome of the meeting of Board of Directors (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 13.11.2025)
Board Meeting9 Oct 20252 Oct 2025
Energy Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Board of Directors of EnCap Investment Manager Private Limited, acting in its capacity as Investment Manager of Energy Infrastructure Trust (Trust), will be held on Thursday, October 9, 2025, to inter alia, consider and declare distribution to unitholders for and on behalf of the Trust. Energy Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Record date for purpose of distribution for the 3 FY 2025-26 is 14/10/2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09.10.2025)
Board Meeting4 Sep 20254 Sep 2025
Energy Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue
Board Meeting30 Jul 202523 Jul 2025
Energy Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Energy Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :30.07.2025)
Board Meeting10 Jul 20254 Jul 2025
Energy Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Please note that the Board of Directors of EnCap Investment Manager Private Limited (Company), acting in its capacity as the Investment Manager of Energy Infrastructure Trust (Trust), in its Meeting held today i.e. on Thursday, July 10, 2025, inter alia, has considered and declared a total distribution of Rs. 4.0766 per Unit payable as under (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09.07.2025)

India Infr Trust: Related News

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