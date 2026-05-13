Board Meeting 13 May 2026 6 May 2026

Energy Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Outcome of the meeting of Board of Directors of EnCap Investment Manager Private Limited (Formerly known as Brookfield India Infrastructure Manager Private Limited) (Company) (Investment Manager of Energy Infrastructure Trust) held on May 13, 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 13.05.2026)

Board Meeting 10 Apr 2026 2 Apr 2026

Energy Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors of EnCap Investment Manager Private Limited (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 10.04.2026)

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2026 6 Feb 2026

Energy Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue

Board Meeting 6 Jan 2026 30 Dec 2025

Energy Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Energy Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 30.01.2026)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2025 6 Nov 2025

Energy Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Outcome of the meeting of Board of Directors (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 13.11.2025)

Board Meeting 9 Oct 2025 2 Oct 2025

Energy Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Board of Directors of EnCap Investment Manager Private Limited, acting in its capacity as Investment Manager of Energy Infrastructure Trust (Trust), will be held on Thursday, October 9, 2025, to inter alia, consider and declare distribution to unitholders for and on behalf of the Trust. Energy Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Record date for purpose of distribution for the 3 FY 2025-26 is 14/10/2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09.10.2025)

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2025 4 Sep 2025

Energy Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue

Board Meeting 30 Jul 2025 23 Jul 2025

Energy Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Energy Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :30.07.2025)

Board Meeting 10 Jul 2025 4 Jul 2025