|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 May 2026
|6 May 2026
|Energy Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Outcome of the meeting of Board of Directors of EnCap Investment Manager Private Limited (Formerly known as Brookfield India Infrastructure Manager Private Limited) (Company) (Investment Manager of Energy Infrastructure Trust) held on May 13, 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 13.05.2026)
|Board Meeting
|10 Apr 2026
|2 Apr 2026
|Energy Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors of EnCap Investment Manager Private Limited (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 10.04.2026)
|Board Meeting
|6 Feb 2026
|6 Feb 2026
|Energy Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue
|Board Meeting
|6 Jan 2026
|30 Dec 2025
|Energy Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Energy Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 30.01.2026)
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2025
|6 Nov 2025
|Energy Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Outcome of the meeting of Board of Directors (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 13.11.2025)
|Board Meeting
|9 Oct 2025
|2 Oct 2025
|Energy Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Board of Directors of EnCap Investment Manager Private Limited, acting in its capacity as Investment Manager of Energy Infrastructure Trust (Trust), will be held on Thursday, October 9, 2025, to inter alia, consider and declare distribution to unitholders for and on behalf of the Trust. Energy Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Record date for purpose of distribution for the 3 FY 2025-26 is 14/10/2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09.10.2025)
|Board Meeting
|4 Sep 2025
|4 Sep 2025
|Energy Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue
|Board Meeting
|30 Jul 2025
|23 Jul 2025
|Energy Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Energy Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :30.07.2025)
|Board Meeting
|10 Jul 2025
|4 Jul 2025
|Energy Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Please note that the Board of Directors of EnCap Investment Manager Private Limited (Company), acting in its capacity as the Investment Manager of Energy Infrastructure Trust (Trust), in its Meeting held today i.e. on Thursday, July 10, 2025, inter alia, has considered and declared a total distribution of Rs. 4.0766 per Unit payable as under (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09.07.2025)
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.