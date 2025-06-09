|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|10 Apr 2026
|16 Apr 2026
|16 Apr 2026
|3.92
|3.92
|Final
|Please note that the Board of Directors of EnCap Investment Manager Private Limited (Company), acting in its capacity as the Investment Manager of Energy Infrastructure Trust (Trust), in its Meeting held today i.e. on Friday, April 10, 2026, inter alia, has considered and declared a total distribution of Rs. 3.9200 per Unit payable along with the break of Return of Capital and Return on Capital as under
|Dividend
|6 Jan 2026
|9 Jan 2026
|9 Jan 2026
|3.1836
|3.1836
|Final
|Please note that the Board of Directors of En CapInvestment Manager Private Limited (Company), acting in its capacity as the Investment Manager of Energy Infrastructure Trust (Trust), in its Meeting held today i.e. on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, inter alia, has considered and declared a total distribution of Rs. 3.1836 per Unit payable along with the break of Return of Capital and Return on Capital as under. Return of Capital Rs. 2.0050 per Unit Return on Capital Rs. 1.1786 per Unit
|Dividend
|9 Oct 2025
|14 Oct 2025
|14 Oct 2025
|3.9151
|3.9151
|Final
|Please note that the Board of Directors of EnCap Investment Manager Private Limited (Company), acting in its capacity as the Investment Manager of Energy Infrastructure Trust (Trust), in its Meeting held today i.e. on Thursday, October 9, 2025, inter alia, has considered and declared a total distribution of Rs. 3.9151 per Unit payable as under: - Return of Capital - Rs. 2.0244 per Unit - Return on Capital - Rs. 1.8907 per Uni
|Dividend
|10 Jul 2025
|15 Jul 2025
|15 Jul 2025
|4.0766
|4.0766
|Final
|Energy Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Please note that the Board of Directors of EnCap Investment Manager Private Limited (Company), acting in its capacity as the Investment Manager of Energy Infrastructure Trust (Trust), in its Meeting held today i.e. on Thursday, July 10, 2025, inter alia, has considered and declared a total distribution of Rs. 4.0766 per Unit payable as under: - Return of Capital - Rs. 2.0194 per Unit - Return on Capital - Rs. 2.0572 per Unit Tuesday, July 15, 2025 has been fixed as the Record Date for the purpose of the payment of this distribution to the Unitholders, which will be paid on or before Monday, July 21, 2025.
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