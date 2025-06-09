Dividend 10 Apr 2026 16 Apr 2026 16 Apr 2026 3.92 3.92 Final

Please note that the Board of Directors of EnCap Investment Manager Private Limited (Company), acting in its capacity as the Investment Manager of Energy Infrastructure Trust (Trust), in its Meeting held today i.e. on Friday, April 10, 2026, inter alia, has considered and declared a total distribution of Rs. 3.9200 per Unit payable along with the break of Return of Capital and Return on Capital as under

Dividend 6 Jan 2026 9 Jan 2026 9 Jan 2026 3.1836 3.1836 Final

Please note that the Board of Directors of En CapInvestment Manager Private Limited (Company), acting in its capacity as the Investment Manager of Energy Infrastructure Trust (Trust), in its Meeting held today i.e. on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, inter alia, has considered and declared a total distribution of Rs. 3.1836 per Unit payable along with the break of Return of Capital and Return on Capital as under. Return of Capital Rs. 2.0050 per Unit Return on Capital Rs. 1.1786 per Unit

Dividend 9 Oct 2025 14 Oct 2025 14 Oct 2025 3.9151 3.9151 Final

Please note that the Board of Directors of EnCap Investment Manager Private Limited (Company), acting in its capacity as the Investment Manager of Energy Infrastructure Trust (Trust), in its Meeting held today i.e. on Thursday, October 9, 2025, inter alia, has considered and declared a total distribution of Rs. 3.9151 per Unit payable as under: - Return of Capital - Rs. 2.0244 per Unit - Return on Capital - Rs. 1.8907 per Uni

Dividend 10 Jul 2025 15 Jul 2025 15 Jul 2025 4.0766 4.0766 Final