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Energy Infrastructure Trust Dividend

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Jun 9, 2026|05:30:00 AM

India Infr Trust CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend10 Apr 202616 Apr 202616 Apr 20263.923.92Final
Please note that the Board of Directors of EnCap Investment Manager Private Limited (Company), acting in its capacity as the Investment Manager of Energy Infrastructure Trust (Trust), in its Meeting held today i.e. on Friday, April 10, 2026, inter alia, has considered and declared a total distribution of Rs. 3.9200 per Unit payable along with the break of Return of Capital and Return on Capital as under
Dividend6 Jan 20269 Jan 20269 Jan 20263.18363.1836Final
Please note that the Board of Directors of En CapInvestment Manager Private Limited (Company), acting in its capacity as the Investment Manager of Energy Infrastructure Trust (Trust), in its Meeting held today i.e. on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, inter alia, has considered and declared a total distribution of Rs. 3.1836 per Unit payable along with the break of Return of Capital and Return on Capital as under. Return of Capital Rs. 2.0050 per Unit Return on Capital Rs. 1.1786 per Unit
Dividend9 Oct 202514 Oct 202514 Oct 20253.91513.9151Final
Please note that the Board of Directors of EnCap Investment Manager Private Limited (Company), acting in its capacity as the Investment Manager of Energy Infrastructure Trust (Trust), in its Meeting held today i.e. on Thursday, October 9, 2025, inter alia, has considered and declared a total distribution of Rs. 3.9151 per Unit payable as under: - Return of Capital - Rs. 2.0244 per Unit - Return on Capital - Rs. 1.8907 per Uni
Dividend10 Jul 202515 Jul 202515 Jul 20254.07664.0766Final
Energy Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Please note that the Board of Directors of EnCap Investment Manager Private Limited (Company), acting in its capacity as the Investment Manager of Energy Infrastructure Trust (Trust), in its Meeting held today i.e. on Thursday, July 10, 2025, inter alia, has considered and declared a total distribution of Rs. 4.0766 per Unit payable as under: - Return of Capital - Rs. 2.0194 per Unit - Return on Capital - Rs. 2.0572 per Unit Tuesday, July 15, 2025 has been fixed as the Record Date for the purpose of the payment of this distribution to the Unitholders, which will be paid on or before Monday, July 21, 2025.

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