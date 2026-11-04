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Ennature Bio Pharma Ltd Share Price Live

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251.7
(-4.98%)
Nov 4, 2026|03:58:44 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open264.9
  • Day's High264.9
  • Prev. Close264.9
  • Day's Low251.7
  • Turnover (lac)136.5
  • P/E0
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)562.35
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Ennature Bio Pharma Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

₹264.9

Prev. Close

₹264.9

Turnover(Lac.)

₹136.5

Day's High

₹264.9

Day's Low

₹251.7

52 Week's High

-

52 Week's Low

-

Book Value

₹0

Face Value

₹5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

562.35

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Ennature Bio Pharma Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Ennature Bio Pharma Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Ennature Bio Pharma Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

04 Nov, 2026|03:54 AM
Oct-2026
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.62%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.62%

Non-Promoter- 7.05%

Institutions: 7.05%

Non-Institutions: 33.31%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

Ennature Bio Pharma Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2022

Equity Capital

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.02

-0.01

-0.01

0

Net Worth

-0.01

0

0

0.01

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Ennature Bio Pharma Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

95

185.7197,014.882.1310.881,133.0455.92

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

77.74

29.9620,304150.651.331,823.0410.53

International Gemological Institute Limited

IGIL

402

27.9617,616.99169.730305.664.93

Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd

CMPDI

183.95

19.0412,794.88194.842.35593.3134.22

Horizon Industrial Parks Ltd

HORIZONIND

44.35

012,439.7377.32049.6933.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Ennature Bio Pharma Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

P NO 4 Pharma City,

Selaqui,

Uttarakhand - 248197

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

F-65 1st Floor,

Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,

New Delhi-110020

Tel: 91-11-41406149-52

Website: www.mcsdel.com

Email: mcsdel@vsnl.com

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Ennature Bio Pharma Ltd

Company FAQs

The Ennature Bio Pharma Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹251.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ennature Bio Pharma Ltd is ₹562.35 Cr. as of 04 Nov ‘26
The PE and PB ratios of Ennature Bio Pharma Ltd is 0 and 0.00 as of 04 Nov ‘26
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ennature Bio Pharma Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ennature Bio Pharma Ltd is ₹N/A and ₹N/A as of 04 Nov ‘26
Ennature Bio Pharma Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
The shareholding pattern of Ennature Bio Pharma Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.63 %
Institutions - 7.05 %
Public - 33.32 %

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