Invest wise with Expert advice
No Chart Data Available
No Record Found
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SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹264.9
Prev. Close₹264.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹136.5
Day's High₹264.9
Day's Low₹251.7
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)562.35
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.02
-0.01
-0.01
0
Net Worth
-0.01
0
0
0.01
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
95
|185.71
|97,014.88
|2.13
|10.88
|1,133.04
|55.92
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
77.74
|29.96
|20,304
|150.65
|1.33
|1,823.04
|10.53
International Gemological Institute Limited
IGIL
402
|27.96
|17,616.99
|169.73
|0
|305.6
|64.93
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd
CMPDI
183.95
|19.04
|12,794.88
|194.84
|2.35
|593.31
|34.22
Horizon Industrial Parks Ltd
HORIZONIND
44.35
|0
|12,439.73
|77.32
|0
|49.69
|33.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
P NO 4 Pharma City,
Selaqui,
Uttarakhand - 248197
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
F-65 1st Floor,
Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,
New Delhi-110020
Tel: 91-11-41406149-52
Website: www.mcsdel.com
Email: mcsdel@vsnl.com
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Ennature Bio Pharma Ltd
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