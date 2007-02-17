ENS Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
2.71
0.03
0.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
7.33
1.87
0.97
Net Worth
10.04
1.9
1
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.02
0.03
0.02
Total Liabilities
10.06
1.93
1.02
Fixed Assets
0.97
0.25
0.17
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
Networking Capital
7.48
1.32
0.37
Inventories
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
11.16
2.02
0.77
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
7.15
1.03
0.33
Sundry Creditors
-6.79
-0.27
-0.24
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-4.04
-1.46
-0.49
Cash
1.62
0.37
0.49
Total Assets
10.07
1.94
1.03
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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