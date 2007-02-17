Eventions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
8.95
0.01
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.18
9.85
4.72
1.43
Net Worth
18.13
9.86
4.73
1.44
Minority Interest
Debt
9.45
3.57
2.01
0.68
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.09
0.1
0
Total Liabilities
27.58
13.52
6.84
2.12
Fixed Assets
0.74
0.28
0.4
0.03
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.07
2.1
1.3
0.3
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.06
0.07
0.02
0
Networking Capital
24.19
11.07
2.55
-1.12
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
29.87
9.86
12.55
4.79
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
17.37
11.53
12.18
2.53
Sundry Creditors
-3.58
-2.14
-4.43
-1.79
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-19.47
-8.18
-17.75
-6.65
Cash
1.53
0.01
2.56
2.92
Total Assets
27.59
13.53
6.83
2.13
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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