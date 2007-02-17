iifl-logo

Eventions Ltd Balance Sheet

Add as a Preferred Source on Google
0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

QUICKLINKS FOR Eventions Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

8.95

0.01

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.18

9.85

4.72

1.43

Net Worth

18.13

9.86

4.73

1.44

Minority Interest

Debt

9.45

3.57

2.01

0.68

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.09

0.1

0

Total Liabilities

27.58

13.52

6.84

2.12

Fixed Assets

0.74

0.28

0.4

0.03

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.07

2.1

1.3

0.3

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.06

0.07

0.02

0

Networking Capital

24.19

11.07

2.55

-1.12

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

29.87

9.86

12.55

4.79

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

17.37

11.53

12.18

2.53

Sundry Creditors

-3.58

-2.14

-4.43

-1.79

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-19.47

-8.18

-17.75

-6.65

Cash

1.53

0.01

2.56

2.92

Total Assets

27.59

13.53

6.83

2.13

Eventions Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Eventions Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.