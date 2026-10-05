No Record Found
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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
No Record Found
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Invest wise with Expert advice
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|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
8.95
0.01
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.18
9.85
4.72
1.43
Net Worth
18.13
9.86
4.73
1.44
Minority Interest
No Record Found
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Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
92.92
|253.14
|98,895.37
|57.68
|10.68
|1,224.24
|55.7
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
76.2
|30.98
|20,992.5
|150.65
|1.29
|1,823.04
|10.53
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd
CMPDI
206.9
|22.33
|14,601.3
|116.27
|0
|481.37
|31.97
Horizon Industrial Parks Ltd
HORIZONIND
47.83
|0
|14,019.56
|63.48
|0
|42.05
|29.74
International Gemological Institute Limited
IGIL
316.2
|22.49
|13,483.38
|154.6
|0
|286.16
|59.95
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
Plot No.108 Sector 44,
Institutional Gurgon Sector-44,
Haryana - 122003
Tel: 98718 22880
Website: http://www.eventions.in
Email: compliance@eventions.in
No Record Found
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Eventions Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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