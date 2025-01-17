No Record Found
The funds raised will be for supporting the greenfield manufacturing facility in Bengaluru to produce advanced battery cells in EESLRead More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ambuja Cements, Aurobindo Pharma, LTIMindtree, etc.Read More
EESL manufactures and sells lithium-ion battery cells, modules, and packs for the Indian EV market and stationary applications.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Dabur, Siemens, GE Vernova, etc.Read More
The move resonates with Exide's commitment towards sustainable energy solutions and its role in driving India's transition to electric mobility and renewable energy.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Suzlon Energy, Century Textiles & Industries.Read More
These solutions are designed to service India's burgeoning EV sector as well as other stationary applications.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cyient DLM, PNB Housing Finance, GE T&D India, Genus Power, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.