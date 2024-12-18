iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeAnnouncement DateBook Closure Start DateBook Closure End Date
BookCloser30 Apr 202423 Jul 202429 Jul 2024
Please find enclosed audited standalone and consolidated results for the financial year ended 31st March 2024

Exide Inds.: Related News

Top Stocks for Today - 18th December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 18th December 2024

18 Dec 2024|07:02 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ambuja Cements, Aurobindo Pharma, LTIMindtree, etc.

Exide Industries plans to inject ₹100 Crore in EV battery arm

Exide Industries plans to inject ₹100 Crore in EV battery arm

27 Nov 2024|12:17 PM

EESL manufactures and sells lithium-ion battery cells, modules, and packs for the Indian EV market and stationary applications.

Top Stocks for Today - 27th November 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 27th November 2024

27 Nov 2024|07:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Dabur, Siemens, GE Vernova, etc.

Exide Industries Pumps ₹99.99 Crore into EESL to Boost Bengaluru Battery Plant

Exide Industries Pumps ₹99.99 Crore into EESL to Boost Bengaluru Battery Plant

26 Nov 2024|07:12 PM

The move resonates with Exide's commitment towards sustainable energy solutions and its role in driving India's transition to electric mobility and renewable energy.

Top 10 stocks for today – 5th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 5th September, 2024

5 Sep 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Suzlon Energy, Century Textiles & Industries.

Exide Industries infuses ₹74.99 Crore in EESL

Exide Industries infuses ₹74.99 Crore in EESL

21 Aug 2024|01:10 PM

These solutions are designed to service India's burgeoning EV sector as well as other stationary applications.

Top 10 stocks for today – 21st August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 21st August 2024

21 Aug 2024|09:35 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cyient DLM, PNB Housing Finance, GE T&D India, Genus Power, etc.

