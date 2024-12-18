iifl-logo-icon 1
Exide Industries Ltd Results

382
(-0.07%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Exide Inds. CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon

Exide Inds.: Related News

Top Stocks for Today - 18th December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 18th December 2024

18 Dec 2024|07:02 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ambuja Cements, Aurobindo Pharma, LTIMindtree, etc.

Exide Industries plans to inject ₹100 Crore in EV battery arm

Exide Industries plans to inject ₹100 Crore in EV battery arm

27 Nov 2024|12:17 PM

EESL manufactures and sells lithium-ion battery cells, modules, and packs for the Indian EV market and stationary applications.

Top Stocks for Today - 27th November 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 27th November 2024

27 Nov 2024|07:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Dabur, Siemens, GE Vernova, etc.

Exide Industries Pumps ₹99.99 Crore into EESL to Boost Bengaluru Battery Plant

Exide Industries Pumps ₹99.99 Crore into EESL to Boost Bengaluru Battery Plant

26 Nov 2024|07:12 PM

The move resonates with Exide's commitment towards sustainable energy solutions and its role in driving India's transition to electric mobility and renewable energy.

Top 10 stocks for today – 5th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 5th September, 2024

5 Sep 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Suzlon Energy, Century Textiles & Industries.

Exide Industries infuses ₹74.99 Crore in EESL

Exide Industries infuses ₹74.99 Crore in EESL

21 Aug 2024|01:10 PM

These solutions are designed to service India's burgeoning EV sector as well as other stationary applications.

Top 10 stocks for today – 21st August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 21st August 2024

21 Aug 2024|09:35 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cyient DLM, PNB Housing Finance, GE T&D India, Genus Power, etc.

