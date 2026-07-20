Board Meeting 20 Jul 2026 15 Jul 2026

inter alia, to consider and, if thought fit, approve the following:- 1. To approve the proposal for raising funds by the Company through a preferential issue of equity shares and / or convertible warrants, in accordance with the provisions of Chapter V of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended, the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder, and other applicable laws, as amended subject to receipt of all requisite approvals, consents and permissions, including the approval of the members of the Company, BSE Limited and any other regulatory authority. 2. To consider and approve the appointment of Ms. Jai Vaidya (ACS-42246) as Company Secretary Compliance Officer (Key Managerial Personnel) of the Company. Outcome of Board meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 20.07.2026)

Board Meeting 28 Apr 2026 24 Apr 2026

Audited Results Outcome of Board meeting held on 28th April 2026 (As Per BSE Annoncement Dated on:29.04.2026)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2026 6 Feb 2026

Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Limited has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2026inter alia to consider and approve the further issue of equity shares by way of a preferential issue along with other matters Outcome of the Board meeting held on February 12,2026 Intimation for Acquisition of Equity stake in Advantek Air Systems Private Limited (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.02.2026)

Board Meeting 8 Jan 2026 8 Jan 2026

Outcome of Board Meeting held on January 08,2026

Board Meeting 17 Dec 2025 17 Dec 2025

Outcome of the Board Meeting held on December 17, 2025. Revised outcome of the Board Meeting held on December 17, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:17.12.2025)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2025 10 Nov 2025

Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation for the Board Meeting scheduled to be held on November 14 2025. Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 14,2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 14.11.2025)

Board Meeting 29 Aug 2025 29 Aug 2025