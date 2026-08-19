Fabtech Cleanrooms Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
102.2
|276.22
|1,07,912.73
|57.68
|0
|1,224.24
|56.41
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
87.3
|34.78
|23,571
|150.65
|1.17
|1,823.04
|10.53
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd
CMPDI
237.3
|25.91
|16,943.22
|116.27
|0
|481.37
|31.97
International Gemological Institute Limited
IGIL
338.55
|24.41
|14,630.77
|154.6
|0
|286.16
|59.95
Rites Ltd
RITES
216.7
|25.68
|10,414.68
|71.8
|4.55
|497.99
|53.35
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
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1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
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+91 9892691696
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