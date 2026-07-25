To convene Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the members of the Company on Monday, August 17, 2026 through video conferencing / other audio visual means (VC / OAVM) (EGM). A soft copy of the EGM Notice shall be sent to the eligible members of the Company and the same shall be hosted on the website of the Company in due course of time. Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting to be held on 17th August 2026. (As per BSE announcement dated on : 25.07.2026) Proceedings/outcome of meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.08.2026)