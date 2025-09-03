Approved draft of the Notice convening 10th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Friday, September 26, 2025, at 12:30 P.M. (IST) through audio-visual means. (The cut -off date for e-voting rights at 10th AGM of the Company is September 19, 2025.) Newspaper publication of Notice of 10th Annual General Meeting of the Company and details related to E-voting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.09.2025) Proceedings of 10th Annual General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/09/2025) Submission of Scrutinizers Report of 10th AGM (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 27/09/2025)