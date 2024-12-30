Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹395.95
Prev. Close₹387
Turnover(Lac.)₹12.2
Day's High₹395.95
Day's Low₹377.8
52 Week's High₹470
52 Week's Low₹203.25
Book Value₹80.8
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)469.86
P/E47.62
EPS8.01
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
12.32
2.79
2.79
2.79
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
80.82
48.83
43.57
35.47
Net Worth
93.14
51.62
46.36
38.26
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
219.32
150.03
97.39
124.67
113.7
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
219.32
150.03
97.39
124.67
113.7
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.4
0.87
0.6
0.44
0.25
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
100.35
|0
|1,05,959.32
|402.97
|0
|1,580.51
|56.41
Max Financial Services Ltd
MFSL
1,578.3
|0
|54,469.46
|10.17
|0
|17
|195.55
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
103.4
|43.45
|27,918
|220.06
|0.99
|3,913.75
|10.53
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd
CMPDI
234.55
|27.31
|16,746.87
|187.82
|0
|826.88
|31.97
International Gemological Institute Limited
IGIL
365.1
|27.1
|15,778.15
|174.23
|0
|296.28
|59.95
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
Aasif Ahsan Khan
Executive Director & CFO
Amjad Adam Arbani
Non Executive Director
Chirag H. Doshi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rupal Dhiren Haria
Independent Non Exe. Director
SHYAM NAGORAO KHANTE
615 Janki Center Off.,
Veer Desai Rd Andheri West,
Maharashtra - 400053
Tel: +91 22 4514 5321
Website: http://www.fabtechcleanroom.com
Email: secretarial@fabtechnologies.com
451 Krishna Apra Bus,
Netaji Subhash Place, Pitampura,
New Delhi-110034
Tel: 011-45121795
Website: www.maashitla.com
Email: ipo@maashitla.com
Summary
Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Limited is a part of the Fabtech Group which commenced its engineering business operations in 1996.The Company was originally incorporated as Fabtech Turnkey Projects I...
Read More
Reports by Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Ltd
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