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Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Ltd Share Price Live

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381.4
(-1.45%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open395.95
  • Day's High395.95
  • 52 Wk High470
  • Prev. Close387
  • Day's Low377.8
  • 52 Wk Low 203.25
  • Turnover (lac)12.2
  • P/E47.62
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value80.8
  • EPS8.01
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)469.86
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

₹395.95

Prev. Close

₹387

Turnover(Lac.)

₹12.2

Day's High

₹395.95

Day's Low

₹377.8

52 Week's High

₹470

52 Week's Low

₹203.25

Book Value

₹80.8

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

469.86

P/E

47.62

EPS

8.01

Divi. Yield

0

Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Ltd Corporate Action

29 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2025

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29 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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24 Apr 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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5 May 2025

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

Record Date: 16 May, 2025

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20 Feb 2026

12:00 AM

EGM

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Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:34 AM
Mar-2026Sep-2025Mar-2025Jan-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 40.90%

Foreign: 40.90%

Indian: 27.58%

Non-Promoter- 5.65%

Institutions: 5.65%

Non-Institutions: 25.85%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

12.32

2.79

2.79

2.79

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

80.82

48.83

43.57

35.47

Net Worth

93.14

51.62

46.36

38.26

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

219.32

150.03

97.39

124.67

113.7

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

219.32

150.03

97.39

124.67

113.7

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.4

0.87

0.6

0.44

0.25

Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

100.35

01,05,959.32402.9701,580.5156.41

Max Financial Services Ltd

MFSL

1,578.3

054,469.4610.17017195.55

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

103.4

43.4527,918220.060.993,913.7510.53

Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd

CMPDI

234.55

27.3116,746.87187.820826.8831.97

International Gemological Institute Limited

IGIL

365.1

27.115,778.15174.230296.2859.95

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

Aasif Ahsan Khan

Executive Director & CFO

Amjad Adam Arbani

Non Executive Director

Chirag H. Doshi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rupal Dhiren Haria

Independent Non Exe. Director

SHYAM NAGORAO KHANTE

Registered Office

615 Janki Center Off.,

Veer Desai Rd Andheri West,

Maharashtra - 400053

Tel: +91 22 4514 5321

Website: http://www.fabtechcleanroom.com

Email: secretarial@fabtechnologies.com

Registrar Office

451 Krishna Apra Bus,

Netaji Subhash Place, Pitampura,

New Delhi-110034

Tel: 011-45121795

Website: www.maashitla.com

Email: ipo@maashitla.com

Summary

Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Limited is a part of the Fabtech Group which commenced its engineering business operations in 1996.The Company was originally incorporated as Fabtech Turnkey Projects I...
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Reports by Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Ltd share price today?

The Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹381.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Ltd is ₹469.86 Cr. as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Ltd is 47.62 and 4.72 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Ltd is ₹203.25 and ₹470 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Ltd?

Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 14.53%, 6 Month at 19.94%, 3 Month at 50.13% and 1 Month at 27.99%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.49 %
Institutions - 5.65 %
Public - 25.86 %

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