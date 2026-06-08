To e Members of Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Limited

(Formerly Known as Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Private Limited) Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Limited (Formerly Known as Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Private Limited) ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2025, and the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the_Companies Act, 2013_("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the_Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2006,as amended, ("Accounting Standards") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2025, its profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. ese matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report ereon n e Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. e other information comprises the information included in the Directors Report, but does not include the consolidated financial statements, Standalone financials statements and our auditors report thereon. n Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. n In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. n If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

e Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Accounting Standards and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. is responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

e Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance ,but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: n Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. e risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal controls. n Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls. n Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management. n Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. n Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant de_ciencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) e Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2025 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2025 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) In our opinion, the Managerial remuneration for the year ended March 2025, have been paid /provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the requirements of section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act;

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i) e Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigation on its financial position in its standalone financial statements. Refer note no. 32 of standalone financial statements. ii) e Company did not have any material foreseeable losses, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts during the year ended March 31,2025. iii) ere has been no amounts which are required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the company. iv) (a) Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in Note 52 of standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in Note 53 of standalone financial statements to the accounts, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries, and (c) Based on the audit procedures performed by us, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations made by the Management under sub clause (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the ‘Annexure B, a statement on the matters specified in the Order, to the extent applicable.

3. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting so_ware systems for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2025 which have the feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the so_ware systems. Further, during the course of our audit we did notcomeacrossanyinstanceoftheaudittrailfeaturebeingtamperedwithandtheaudittrailhasbeenpreservedbytheCompanyasperthe statutory requirements for record retention.

Annexure_ "A"_ to the Independent_ Auditors_ Report on the Standalone Financial Statements of Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Limited for the year ended March 31, 2025

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Limited (Formerly known as Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Private Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Limited (Formerly known as Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Private Limited) ("the Company") as of March 31,_2025 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibilities for Internal Financial Controls

e Management and Board of Directors of the Company are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. ese responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based_on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the_Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting_(the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. ose Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established_and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. e procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting of the_Company.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with_generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that degree of compliance with the policies_or_procedures_may_deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2025, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Annexure_ ‘B_ to_ the_ Independent_ Auditors_ Report on the Standalone Financial Statements of Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Limited

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Limited (Formerly known as Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Private Limited of even date) i) (a) A. In respect of the Companys Plant Property and Equipment: e Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Plant Property and Equipment.

B. In respect of the Companys Intangible Assets:

e Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals during the year and no material discrepancies were identified on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no immovable properties in the name of the Company, and accordingly, the requirements under paragraph 3(i)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued its property, plant and Equipment and its intangible assets. Accordingly, the requirements under paragraph 3(i)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. (e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceeding has been initiated or pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(i)(e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. ii) (a). As explained to us, the inventory has been physically verified during the year by the management. As per information provided to us, the frequency of verification, coverage and procedure of such verification is reasonable and appropriate. No discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on such physical verification.

(b) As disclosed in note no. 7 to the standalone financial statements the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores in aggregate from Banks/financial institutions during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. Based on records examined by us in the normal course of audit of financial statements, quarterly returns/ statement filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company.

(iii) (a) According to the information and explanation provided to us, the Company has not made any investments except as per note no 12 and 16 of notes to standalone financial statements. e company has not given guarantee. Further, the Company has given the loans to the employees and others as per note no 14 & 20 of the notes to standalone financial statements.

Particulars Guarantees Security Loans Advances Aggregate amount granted/provided during the year - Others (Employees) Nil Nil Rs 4.6 Lakhs Nil - Others Rs 200 Lakhs Balance Outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases Nil Nil Balance Outstanding Rs. 238.42 Lakhs. e loan comprises of loan to the employee & others which is disclosed by way of Note No 14 & 20 in note to financial statements. Nil - Others (Employees) - Others

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, we are of the opinion that the terms and conditions in relation to investments and grants of all loans to employees & others made are not prejudicial to the interest of the Company. Refer Note No. 14 & 20 of Standalone financial statements.

(c) In case of the loans and advances in the nature of loan to employees & others, schedule of repayment of principal and interest have been stipulated and the borrowers have been regular in the payment of the principal and interest. Further, the Company has not given any advance in the nature of loan to any party during the year.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, since there are Loans and advances given by the company to the employee & others during the year. Further it is stated that loan to one of the body corporate amounting to Rs. 200 lakhs is repayable on demand at the option of the company and hence the question of overdue for more than ninety days does not arise. (e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan granted falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to same parties.

(f) e loans granted during the year, to the employees had stipulated the scheduled repayment of principal and payment of interest and the same were not repayable on demand. Furthermore, the loan granted during the year, to one of the body corporate is repayable on demand.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not either directly or indirectly, granted any loan to any of its directors or to any other person in whom the director is interested, in accordance with the provisions of section 185 of the Act and the Company has made investments through not more than two layers of investment companies in accordance with the provisions of section 186 of the Act. Accordingly, provisions stated in paragraph 3(iv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. However, we state that the company has made the Investment in one of the Associate Company who has further made the investment in one of the subsidiary.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Act and the rules framed there under. Accordingly, provisions stated in paragraph 3(v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(vi) e provisions of sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act are not applicable to the Company as the Central Government of India has not specified the maintenance of cost records for any of the products of the Company. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3 (vi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(vii) According to the information and explanations given to us:

(a) e Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Customs Duty, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

(b) ere were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Customs Duty, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2025 for a period of more than six months from the date they became_payable other than Tax Deducted at Tax Deducted at Source Dues, Tax Collected at Source Dues & GST- Reverse Charge Mechanism Dues as given Below. However, Management of the Company has agreed to pay the aforesaid mentioned dues before filing the Statutory returns with authorities.

Name of Statue Nature of Dues Amount including Interest (Rs.) Period to which the amount relates Paid Date Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax Deducted at Source Dues Rs. 0.36 lakhs FY 2024-25 30th April 2025 & 15th May 2025 Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax Collected at Source Dues Rs. 1.37 lakhs FY 2024-25 16th May 2025 Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 GST- Reverse Charge Mechanism Dues Rs.0.24 lakhs FY 2024-25 19th April 2025 Income Tax Act, 1961 (Traces Dues) Tax Deducted at Source Dues Rs. 0.16 lakhs FY 2021-22 Unpaid Income Tax Act, 1961 (Traces Dues) Tax Deducted at Source Dues Rs. 1.96 lakhs FY 2023-24 Unpaid Income Tax Act, 1961 (Traces Dues) Tax Deducted at Source Dues Rs. 2.25 lakhs FY 2024-25 Unpaid

(c) ere were no dues of Goods and Services Tax, Employees Provided Fund, Employee State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Excise Duty and Value Added Tax which have not been deposited as at March 31, 2025 on account of dispute.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions which are not accounted in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in Tax Assessment of the Company. Hence, the provision stated in paragraph 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings or in payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information explanation provided to us, money raised by way of term loans during the year have been applied for the purpose for which they were raised.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the company.

(e) According to the information explanation given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the company has not taken any funds during the year on pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its securities, joint ventures or associate companies.

(x) (a) In our opinion, according to the information and explanation provided to us, money was raised by the company by way of initial public offer during the year and the same have been applied for the purpose for which they were raised. Further, there are funds amounting to Rs. 1,850 lakhs which are unutilised till the balance sheet date. Further for utilization of Initial Public Offer Proceeds, refer Note No.56 to the Standalone Financial Statements.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has made private placement of 2,32,559 Equity shares amounting to Rs. 500 lakhs. e company has complied with Section 42 & Section 62 of the Act.

(xi) (a) During the course of our audit, examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by the Company nor on the Company.

(b) We have not come across of any instance of fraud by the Company or on the Company during the course of audit of the standalone financial statement for the year ended March 31, 2025, accordingly the provisions stated in paragraph 3 (xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, a report under Section 143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4, as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was not required to be filed with the Central Government. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to company.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(xii) (a) to (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards. Refer Note 40 of standalone financial statements.

(xiv) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. We have considered internal audit reports issued by internal auditors during our audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with its directors and hence, provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to company. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. (xvi) (a) e Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) e Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) e Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) Based on the overall review of standalone financial statements, the Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year. Hence, the provisions stated in paragraph clause 3 (xvii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xviii) ere has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Hence, the provisions stated in paragraph clause 3 (xviii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of financial ratios (Also refer Note no 55 to the Financial Statements ), ageing and expected date of realisation of financial assets and payment of liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of audit report and the Company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, further state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) e Company has spent the minimum amount required to be spent as stipulated in section 135 of the Companies Act and hence no transfer of unspent amount to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the said Act. e Company does not have any on going projects under Section 135 (5) of the said Act.

(b) According to the information and explanation provided to us by the company, there are no ongoing projects and hence, there is no requirement for the unspent amount towards Corporate Social responsibility (CSR) on ongoing projects required to be transferred to a special account in compliance with provisions of sub section (6) of section 135 of the said act.

(xxi) e reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in the report.