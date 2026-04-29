Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Limited has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2026inter alia to consider and approve the further issue of equity shares by way of a preferential issue along with other matters Outcome of the Board meeting held on February 12,2026 Intimation for Acquisition of Equity stake in Advantek Air Systems Private Limited (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.02.2026)