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Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Ltd Board Meeting

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381.4
(-1.45%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 Apr 202624 Apr 2026
Audited Results Outcome of Board meeting held on 28th April 2026 (As Per BSE Annoncement Dated on:29.04.2026)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20266 Feb 2026
Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Limited has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2026inter alia to consider and approve the further issue of equity shares by way of a preferential issue along with other matters Outcome of the Board meeting held on February 12,2026 Intimation for Acquisition of Equity stake in Advantek Air Systems Private Limited (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.02.2026)
Board Meeting8 Jan 20268 Jan 2026
Outcome of Board Meeting held on January 08,2026
Board Meeting17 Dec 202517 Dec 2025
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on December 17, 2025. Revised outcome of the Board Meeting held on December 17, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:17.12.2025)
Board Meeting14 Nov 202510 Nov 2025
Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation for the Board Meeting scheduled to be held on November 14 2025. Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 14,2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 14.11.2025)
Board Meeting29 Aug 202529 Aug 2025
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on August 29, 2025
Board Meeting1 Aug 20251 Aug 2025
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on August 01, 2025.

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