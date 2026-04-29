|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|28 Apr 2026
|24 Apr 2026
|Audited Results Outcome of Board meeting held on 28th April 2026 (As Per BSE Annoncement Dated on:29.04.2026)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2026
|6 Feb 2026
|Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Limited has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2026inter alia to consider and approve the further issue of equity shares by way of a preferential issue along with other matters Outcome of the Board meeting held on February 12,2026 Intimation for Acquisition of Equity stake in Advantek Air Systems Private Limited (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.02.2026)
|Board Meeting
|8 Jan 2026
|8 Jan 2026
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on January 08,2026
|Board Meeting
|17 Dec 2025
|17 Dec 2025
|Outcome of the Board Meeting held on December 17, 2025. Revised outcome of the Board Meeting held on December 17, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:17.12.2025)
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2025
|10 Nov 2025
|Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation for the Board Meeting scheduled to be held on November 14 2025. Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 14,2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 14.11.2025)
|Board Meeting
|29 Aug 2025
|29 Aug 2025
|Outcome of the Board Meeting held on August 29, 2025
|Board Meeting
|1 Aug 2025
|1 Aug 2025
|Outcome of the Board Meeting held on August 01, 2025.
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