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Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Ltd Company Summary

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381.4
(-1.45%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Ltd Summary

Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Limited is a part of the Fabtech Group which commenced its engineering business operations in 1996.The Company was originally incorporated as Fabtech Turnkey Projects International Private Limited in Mumbai on June 3, 2015, issued by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Subsequently, the Modular Panels Division of Fabtech Technologies International Private Limited (formerly known as Fabtech Technologies International Limited) was demerged and transferred to the Company, through Scheme of Arrangement dated November 19, 2020 and accordingly, the name of the Company was changed to Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Private Limited in January, 2021 and further to Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Limited in July 2024.The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and providing design-to-validation solutions of pre engineered and pre-fabricated modular panels and doors for building cleanrooms for pharmaceutical, healthcare & biotech sectors. It provide a comprehensive service including initial design to validation, encompassing engineering, manufacturing, quality assurance, timely delivery, installation, commissioning, and validation and certification.The manufacturing facility is located at Umbergaon, in Valsad district of Gujarat.

Their customers include large pharmaceutical and healthcare companies such as Unichem Laboratories Ltd, Desano Pharmaceuticals Private Limited Apitoria Pharma Pvt Ltd (a 100% subsidiary of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd), Hamdard Laboratories (India), amongst others. The Company acquired 26% equity share capital in Advantek Air Systems Private Limited in 2023. The Company launched the initial public offer of 32,64,000 equity shares of face value Rs 10 each by raising Rs 27.74 crore in January, 2025.
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