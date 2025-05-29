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Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Ltd Dividend

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393.5
(3.17%)
Jun 9, 2026|05:30:00 AM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend5 May 202516 May 202516 May 2025220Interim 1
Outcome for the Board Meeting held on Monday, May 05, 2025 and the brief details of the business transacted at the Board Meeting are: 1. Declaration of 1st Interim Dividend for the F.Y. 2024-25 Declaration of 1st interim dividend for FY 2024-25 at the rate of 2/- per equity share of face value 10/- each. Further, the Record Date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of the said interim dividend, as declared by the Board shall be Friday, May 16, 2025 This is in reference to the Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Limited intimation of outcome of the Board Meeting dated May 05, 2025 regarding the intimation of Record Date and proposed Payment Date for the purpose of Interim Dividend. As per the said intimation, the payment of the Interim Dividend was scheduled to be completed on or before May 30, 2025.While the Company has already initiated the process for disbursing the dividend, due to certain technical issues, the credit of the dividend amount to the shareholders accounts will now take place on or before June 03, 2025.(being the last date for remittance of dividend amount under the Section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013). Accordingly, the revised date for payment of the Interim Dividend be considered as Tuesday, June 03, 2025. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2025)

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