OF FASCINATE TEXTILES LIMITED
To.
The Board of Directors,
Fascinate Textiles Limited
Dear Sir,
1. We have examined the attached Restated Financial Statement along with the
significant accounting
policies and related notes and Other Financial Information of Fascinate Textiles Limited (the
Company") for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2025 and for the Financial Year ended March 31,
2024 and March 31, 2023 annexed to this report and prepared by the Company for the purpose of
inclusion in the Offer Document in connection with its proposed Initial Public Offer ("IPO") on the
EMERGE Platform of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited ("NSE").
2. The said Restated Financial Statements and other Financial Information have been
prepared in
accordance with the requirements of:
i) Section 26 of Part 1 of Chapter III to the Companies Act, 2013 to ( "the Act");
ii) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure
Requirements)
Regulations 2018 ("IC DR Regulations"):
iii) The terms of reference to our engagements with the Company requesting this to
carry out the
assignment, in connection with the Draft Red Herring Prospectus being issued by the Company for
its proposed IPO of equity shares: and
iv) The Guidance Note on Reports in Company Prospectus (Revised 2019) issued by the
Institute
of Chartered Accountants of India ("Guidance Note").
3. We have examined the accompanied Restated Statement of Profit and Loss for the
financial year ended
31st March 2025 and for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 and the Restated
Balance Sheet as on those dates forming Part of the Financial Information dealt with by this Report
detailed below. Both read together with the Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to Restated
Financial Statement thereon, which are the responsibility of the Companys Management. The
information has been extracted from the audited financial statements for the financial year ended
March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 .
The financial statements for the years ended March 31, 2024, and March 31, 2023, were
audited by
Ganesh A & Associates, Chartered Accountants, and those for the year ended March 31, 2025, were
audited by Jain Sonu & Associates, the statutory auditors of the Company. All these statements were
approved by the Board of Directors at their respective meetings.
4. In terms of Schedule VI (Part A) (11) (II) (A) (i) of the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations.
2018 and other
provisions relating to accounts of Fascinate Textiles Limited. we, Jain Sonu & Associates., Chartered
Accountants, have been subjected to the peer review process of the Institute of Chartered Accountants
of India (ICAI) and our certificate is valid as on date.
5. Based on our examination. we further report that:
a) The Restated Statement of Balance Sheet as set out in this report, of the Company for the financial year
ended 31ST March , 2025 and for the financial year(s) ended March 31, 2024 and March 31
2023 are
prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors. These Restated Balance Sheet have
been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the financial statements of the
Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Significant Accounting
Policies and Notes to Restated Financial Statement as set out in this Report.
b) The Restated Statement of Profit and Loss as set out in this report of the Company
for the financial year
ended 31st March, 2025 and for the financial year(s) ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 are
prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors. These Restated Statement of Profit
and Loss have been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the financial statements
of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Significant Accounting
Policies and Notes to Restated Financial Statement as set out in this Report.
c) The Restated Statement of Cash Flow as set out in this report of the Company to the
financial year
ended 31st March, 2025 and for the financial year(s) ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 are
prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors. These Restated Statement of Cash
Flow have been arrived at alter making such adjustments and regroupings to the financial statements of
the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Significant Accounting
Policies and Notes to Restated Standalone Financial Statement as set out in this Report.
The changes, if any, in accounting policies retrospectively in respective financial
years to reflect the
same accounting treatment as per the changed accounting policy for all the reporting period/years.
Prior period and other material amount in the respective financial years to which they
relate which are
stated in the Notes to Restated Standalone Financial Statements as set out in this report.
d) There were no qualifications in the Audit Reports issued by the Statutory Auditors
for the financial
year(s) ended March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 which would require adjustments
in this Restated Financial Statements of the Company.
e) The Company has not paid any dividend since its incorporation.
6. In our opinion, the Restated Financial Statements and other Financial Information
read with the
significant accounting policies and notes to the Restated Financial Statements have been prepared in
accordance with Section 26 of Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI Regulations and the guidance Note
on the Reports in Company prospectus (Revised 2019) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants
of India (ICAI). Consequently, the financial information has been prepared after making such
regroupings and adjustments as were, in our opinion, considered appropriate to comply with the same.
As a result of these regrouping and adjustments, the amount reported in the financial information may
not necessarily be the same as those appearing in the respective audited financial statements for its
relevant years.
7. This report should not in any way be construed as a re-issuance or re-dating of any
of the previous audit
reports issued by any other firm of Chartered Accountants nor should this report be construed as a new
opinion on any of the financial statements referred to therein.
8. We have no responsibility to update our report for events and circumstances
occurring after the date of
the report.
9. This report is intended solely for your information and for inclusion in the Offer
document in connection
with the Companys proposed IPO of equity shares and is not to be used, referred to or distributed for
any other purpose without our prior written consent.
|
For Jain Sonu & Associates,
|
Chartered Accountants
|(Firm Registration No. 324386E)
|CA Sonu Jain
|Partner
|Membership No.: 060015
|Place: Kolkata
|UDIN: 2506001534LXEJ2271
|Date: August 28, 2025
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