OF FASCINATE TEXTILES LIMITED

To.

The Board of Directors,

Fascinate Textiles Limited

Dear Sir,

1. We have examined the attached Restated Financial Statement along with the significant accounting

policies and related notes and Other Financial Information of Fascinate Textiles Limited (the

Company") for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2025 and for the Financial Year ended March 31,

2024 and March 31, 2023 annexed to this report and prepared by the Company for the purpose of

inclusion in the Offer Document in connection with its proposed Initial Public Offer ("IPO") on the

EMERGE Platform of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited ("NSE").

2. The said Restated Financial Statements and other Financial Information have been prepared in

accordance with the requirements of:

i) Section 26 of Part 1 of Chapter III to the Companies Act, 2013 to ( "the Act");

ii) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements)

Regulations 2018 ("IC DR Regulations"):

iii) The terms of reference to our engagements with the Company requesting this to carry out the

assignment, in connection with the Draft Red Herring Prospectus being issued by the Company for

its proposed IPO of equity shares: and

iv) The Guidance Note on Reports in Company Prospectus (Revised 2019) issued by the Institute

of Chartered Accountants of India ("Guidance Note").

3. We have examined the accompanied Restated Statement of Profit and Loss for the financial year ended

31st March 2025 and for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 and the Restated

Balance Sheet as on those dates forming Part of the Financial Information dealt with by this Report

detailed below. Both read together with the Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to Restated

Financial Statement thereon, which are the responsibility of the Companys Management. The

information has been extracted from the audited financial statements for the financial year ended

March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 .

The financial statements for the years ended March 31, 2024, and March 31, 2023, were audited by

Ganesh A & Associates, Chartered Accountants, and those for the year ended March 31, 2025, were

audited by Jain Sonu & Associates, the statutory auditors of the Company. All these statements were

approved by the Board of Directors at their respective meetings.

4. In terms of Schedule VI (Part A) (11) (II) (A) (i) of the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations. 2018 and other

provisions relating to accounts of Fascinate Textiles Limited. we, Jain Sonu & Associates., Chartered

Accountants, have been subjected to the peer review process of the Institute of Chartered Accountants

of India (ICAI) and our certificate is valid as on date.

5. Based on our examination. we further report that:

a) The Restated Statement of Balance Sheet as set out in this report, of the Company for the financial year

ended 31ST March , 2025 and for the financial year(s) ended March 31, 2024 and March 31 2023 are

prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors. These Restated Balance Sheet have

been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the financial statements of the

Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Significant Accounting

Policies and Notes to Restated Financial Statement as set out in this Report.

b) The Restated Statement of Profit and Loss as set out in this report of the Company for the financial year

ended 31st March, 2025 and for the financial year(s) ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 are

prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors. These Restated Statement of Profit

and Loss have been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the financial statements

of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Significant Accounting

Policies and Notes to Restated Financial Statement as set out in this Report.

c) The Restated Statement of Cash Flow as set out in this report of the Company to the financial year

ended 31st March, 2025 and for the financial year(s) ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 are

prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors. These Restated Statement of Cash

Flow have been arrived at alter making such adjustments and regroupings to the financial statements of

the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Significant Accounting

Policies and Notes to Restated Standalone Financial Statement as set out in this Report.

The changes, if any, in accounting policies retrospectively in respective financial years to reflect the

same accounting treatment as per the changed accounting policy for all the reporting period/years.

Prior period and other material amount in the respective financial years to which they relate which are

stated in the Notes to Restated Standalone Financial Statements as set out in this report.

d) There were no qualifications in the Audit Reports issued by the Statutory Auditors for the financial

year(s) ended March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 which would require adjustments

in this Restated Financial Statements of the Company.

e) The Company has not paid any dividend since its incorporation.

6. In our opinion, the Restated Financial Statements and other Financial Information read with the

significant accounting policies and notes to the Restated Financial Statements have been prepared in

accordance with Section 26 of Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI Regulations and the guidance Note

on the Reports in Company prospectus (Revised 2019) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants

of India (ICAI). Consequently, the financial information has been prepared after making such

regroupings and adjustments as were, in our opinion, considered appropriate to comply with the same.

As a result of these regrouping and adjustments, the amount reported in the financial information may

not necessarily be the same as those appearing in the respective audited financial statements for its

relevant years.

7. This report should not in any way be construed as a re-issuance or re-dating of any of the previous audit

reports issued by any other firm of Chartered Accountants nor should this report be construed as a new

opinion on any of the financial statements referred to therein.

8. We have no responsibility to update our report for events and circumstances occurring after the date of

the report.

9. This report is intended solely for your information and for inclusion in the Offer document in connection

with the Companys proposed IPO of equity shares and is not to be used, referred to or distributed for

any other purpose without our prior written consent.

For Jain Sonu & Associates, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 324386E)