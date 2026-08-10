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Sector-
Open-
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Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
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|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
1.41
1.41
1.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
9.04
3.05
1.53
Net Worth
10.45
4.46
2.73
Minority Interest
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Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
3,336
|0
|2,27,026.73
|-163.54
|0.3
|11,774.25
|812.25
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
607.3
|21.35
|17,579.87
|285.06
|0.82
|2,648.18
|351.93
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
164.05
|62.38
|15,734.9
|27.33
|0.06
|1,905.11
|42.5
Arvind Ltd
ARVIND
560.25
|54.13
|15,241.08
|80.23
|0.77
|1,993.67
|131.27
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
25.17
|33.12
|12,826.52
|152.93
|1.99
|1,781.68
|7.98
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / Managing Director
Vishal Nahar
Executive Director / Whole Time Director / CFO
Chirag Ahuja
Non Executive Director
Varun Shah
Independent Non Exe. Director
Anjali Lakhotia
Independent Non Exe. Director
Chetna Gupta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ritika Sharma
3/A Katul Sahi Road Barasat,
Barasat North 24 Parganas,
West Bengal - 700124
Tel: 91-82403-01827
Website: http://www.fascinatetextile.com
Email: compliance@fascinatetextile.in
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Summary
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Reports by Fascinate Textiles Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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