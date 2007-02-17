Fascinate Textiles Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
1.41
1.41
1.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
9.04
3.05
1.53
Net Worth
10.45
4.46
2.73
Minority Interest
Debt
18.21
12.33
6.43
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.03
0
0
Total Liabilities
28.69
16.79
9.16
Fixed Assets
5.64
5.74
3.23
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.03
0.02
Networking Capital
22.32
10.76
5.58
Inventories
15.47
12.7
4.41
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
17.33
5.34
6.42
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
3.09
1.39
1.36
Sundry Creditors
-10.16
-7.54
-6.04
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-3.41
-1.13
-0.57
Cash
0.73
0.25
0.32
Total Assets
28.69
16.78
9.15
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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