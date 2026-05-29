Board Meeting 29 May 2026 25 May 2026

Fedders Holding Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (the said Regulations) this is to inform you that as required under Regulation 33 of the said Regulations a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday May 29 2026 at the Registered office of the Company at C-15 RDC Raj Nagar Ghaziabad-201001 Uttar Pradesh interalia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31 2026 after the same are reviewed by the Audit Committee.

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2026 5 Feb 2026

Fedders Holding Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (the said Regulations) this is to inform you that as required under Regulation 33 of the said Regulations a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday February 13 2026 at the Registered office of the Company at C-15 RDC Raj Nagar Ghaziabad-201001 Uttar Pradesh interalia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2025 after the same are reviewed by the Audit Committee. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING DATED 13.02.2026. FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED DEMBER 31, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:13.02.2026)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2025 6 Nov 2025

Fedders Holding Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2025 Approved and taken on record the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025, along with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors thereon. (As Attached) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2025)

Board Meeting 18 Oct 2025 18 Oct 2025

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and other applicable rules and regulations the Board of Directors at its meeting held on today i.e. Saturday, 18 October, 2025, has, inter alia, considered and approved the following items:

Board Meeting 27 Aug 2025 27 Aug 2025

Appointment of the Secretarial Auditor: Convening of the 34th Annual General Meeting (AGM):Appointment of Scrutinizer

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2025 7 Aug 2025