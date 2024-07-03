Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorFinance
Open₹35.21
Prev. Close₹34.69
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹35.21
Day's Low₹35.21
52 Week's High₹38.3
52 Week's Low₹32.06
Book Value₹19.34
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)709.19
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
20.37
12.41
7.61
3.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
368.91
201.3
120.46
55.27
Net Worth
389.28
213.71
128.07
58.77
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
5.87
-0.12
-0.78
25.98
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
344.75
425.17
525.93
115.38
48.94
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
344.75
425.17
525.93
115.38
48.94
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
105.57
32.18
48.1
18.98
789.81
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
871.1
|31.99
|5,42,218.36
|4,839.5
|0.69
|18,309.62
|165.63
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,674.6
|186.69
|2,67,427.9
|16.01
|0.09
|46.73
|63.61
Shriram Finance Ltd
SHRIRAMFIN
896.65
|21.1
|2,10,966.55
|3,013.57
|0.96
|12,302.04
|447.64
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd
ICICIAMC
3,233.5
|48.46
|1,59,833.32
|763.42
|3.16
|1,517.01
|84.39
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
228.86
|222.33
|1,51,211.94
|80.04
|0.25
|134.79
|56.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Exec. Director
Vishal Singhal
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Sonal Singhal
Independent Non Exe. Director
NANDAN MOHANTY
Independent Non Exe. Director
Nihar Ranjan Satapathy
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sakshi Goel
72 Ground Floor World Trade,
Center Bahar Road,
New Delhi - 110008
Tel: -
Website: http://www.imcapitals.com
Email: imcapitalscompliances@gmail.com
Narang Tower,
44 Community Centre, Naraina Ind Area,
New Delhi-110028
Tel: 91-11-41410592-94
Website: www.linkintime.co.in
Email: delhi@linkintime.co.in
Summary
Fedders Holding Limited was initially incorporated as public limited company in the name of Brescon Corporate Advisors Limited in October, 1991. The name of the Company was changed from Brescon Corpor...
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Reports by Fedders Holding Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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