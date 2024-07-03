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Fedders Holding Ltd Share Price Live

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35.21
(1.50%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:37:51 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open35.21
  • Day's High35.21
  • 52 Wk High38.3
  • Prev. Close34.69
  • Day's Low35.21
  • 52 Wk Low 32.06
  • Turnover (lac)0.01
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value19.34
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)709.19
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Fedders Holding Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

₹35.21

Prev. Close

₹34.69

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.01

Day's High

₹35.21

Day's Low

₹35.21

52 Week's High

₹38.3

52 Week's Low

₹32.06

Book Value

₹19.34

Face Value

₹1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

709.19

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Fedders Holding Ltd Corporate Action

28 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Aug, 2025

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27 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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25 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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8 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

Split

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Fedders Holding Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Demat Account

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Trading Account

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Fedders Holding Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:34 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.84%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 65.84%

Non-Promoter- 0.25%

Institutions: 0.25%

Non-Institutions: 33.89%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Fedders Holding Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

20.37

12.41

7.61

3.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

368.91

201.3

120.46

55.27

Net Worth

389.28

213.71

128.07

58.77

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

5.87

-0.12

-0.78

25.98

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

344.75

425.17

525.93

115.38

48.94

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

344.75

425.17

525.93

115.38

48.94

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

105.57

32.18

48.1

18.98

789.81

Fedders Holding Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

871.1

31.995,42,218.364,839.50.6918,309.62165.63

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,674.6

186.692,67,427.916.010.0946.7363.61

Shriram Finance Ltd

SHRIRAMFIN

896.65

21.12,10,966.553,013.570.9612,302.04447.64

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICIAMC

3,233.5

48.461,59,833.32763.423.161,517.0184.39

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

228.86

222.331,51,211.9480.040.25134.7956.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Fedders Holding Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Exec. Director

Vishal Singhal

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Sonal Singhal

Independent Non Exe. Director

NANDAN MOHANTY

Independent Non Exe. Director

Nihar Ranjan Satapathy

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sakshi Goel

Registered Office

72 Ground Floor World Trade,

Center Bahar Road,

New Delhi - 110008

Tel: -

Website: http://www.imcapitals.com

Email: imcapitalscompliances@gmail.com

Registrar Office

Narang Tower,

44 Community Centre, Naraina Ind Area,

New Delhi-110028

Tel: 91-11-41410592-94

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

Email: delhi@linkintime.co.in

Summary

Fedders Holding Limited was initially incorporated as public limited company in the name of Brescon Corporate Advisors Limited in October, 1991. The name of the Company was changed from Brescon Corpor...
Read More

Reports by Fedders Holding Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Fedders Holding Ltd share price today?

The Fedders Holding Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹35.21 today.

What is the Market Cap of Fedders Holding Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Fedders Holding Ltd is ₹709.19 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Fedders Holding Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Fedders Holding Ltd is 0 and 1.78 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Fedders Holding Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Fedders Holding Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Fedders Holding Ltd is ₹32.06 and ₹38.3 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Fedders Holding Ltd?

Fedders Holding Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at -4.30% and 1 Month at -0.09%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Fedders Holding Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Fedders Holding Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.84 %
Institutions - 0.26 %
Public - 33.90 %

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