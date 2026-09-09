Fly-Hi Maritime Travels Limited

To,

The Board of Directors

Fly-Hi Maritime Travels Limited

Delhi

Dear Sirs,

1. We have examined the attached Restated Standalone Financial Information of Fly-Hi Maritime Travels Limited (The Company or the Issuer ) comprising the Restated Standalone Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, March 31 2024 and March 31 2023, the Restated Standalone Statements of Profit and Loss, the Restated Standalone Cash Flow Statement for the period year ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, March 31 2024 and March 31 2023, the Statement of Significant Accounting Policies, and other explanatory information (collectively, the Restated Standalone Financial Information ) as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 18th December 2025 for the purpose of inclusion in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus / Red Herring Prospectus( RHP ) / Prosp ectus prepared by the Company in connection with its proposed Initial Public Offer of equity shares ( IPO ).

2. These Restated Standalone Financial Information have been prepared in terms of the requirements of:

a ) Section 26 of Part I of Chapter III of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act )

b) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended (ICDR Regulations); and

c) The Guidance Note on Reports in Company Prospectuses (Revised 2019) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ( ICAI ), as amended from time to time (the Guidance Note ).

3. The Company s Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the Restated Standalone Financial Information for the purpose of inclusion in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus / Red Herring Prospectus / Prospectus to be filed with Securities and Exchange Board of India, Registrar of Companies, Delhi and the SME Platform of BSE Limited (BSE SME) in connection with the proposed IPO. The Restated Standalone

Financial Information have been prepared by the management of the Company on the basis of preparation stated in Annexure 1 to the Restated Standalone Financial Information. The Board of Directors responsibility includes designing, implementing and maintaining adequate internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Restated Standalone Financial Information. The Board of Directors are also responsible for identifying and ensuring that the Company complies with the Act, ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note.

4. We have examined such Restated Standalone Financial Information taking into consideration:

a) The terms of reference and terms of our engagement agreed upon with you in accordance with our engagement letter dated July 28, 2025 in connection with the proposed IPO of equity shares of the Issuer;

b) The Guidance Note also requires that we comply with the ethical requirements of the Code of Ethics issued by the ICAI;

c) Concepts of test checks and materiality to obtain reasonable assurance based on verification of evidence supporting the Restated Standalone Financial Information; and

d) The requirements of Section 26 of the Act and the ICDR Regulations. Our work was performed solely to assist you in meeting your responsibilities in relation to your compliance with the Act, the ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note in connection with the IPO.

5. These Restated Standalone Financial Information have been compiled by the management from the Audited Interim Financial Statements of the Company for the period ended June 30, 2025, and Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended on March 31, 2025, March 31 2024 and March 31 2023 which has been approved by the Board of Directors.

a) We have audited the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the interim period of 30 June 2025 to 01 April 2025 prepared by the company in accordance with Indian Accounting Standard (Indian GAAP). We have issued our report dated December 18, 2025 on this Financial Statements which have been approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on December 18, 2025.

b) We have audited the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2025 prepared by the company in accordance with Indian Accounting Standard (Indian GAAP). We have issued our report dated September 28, 2025 on this Financial Statements which have been approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on September 28, 2025.

c) We have audited the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 prepared by the company in accordance with Indian Accounting Standard (Indian GAAP). We have issued our report dated September 01,2024 on this Financial Statements which have been approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on September 01,2024.

d) Audited Financial statements of the Company as at and for the years ended March 31, 2023 prepared in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Indian GAAP) which have been approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on September 29, 2023.

6. For the purpose of our examination, we have relied on:

a) Auditor s Report issued by us dated December 18, 2025 for the interim period as from June 30, 2025 to April 01 2025 respectively as referred in paragraph 5 (a) above

b) Auditor s Report issued by us dated September 28, 2025 for the financial year ended on March 31, 2025 respectively as referred in paragraph 5 (b) above

c) Auditor s Report issued by us dated September 01, 2024 for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024

respectively as referred in paragraph 5 (c) above

d) Auditor s Report issued by Dixit Dattatrey and Associates, Chartered Accountants dated September 29, 2023 for the year ended on March 31, 2023 as referred in Paragraph 5(d) above.

7. Based on our examination and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that:

a) The Restated Standalone Statement of Assets and Liabilities as set out in Annexure I to this report, of the Company as at June 30, 2025 and period ended March 31, 2025, March 31 2024 and March 31

2023 are prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors. These Restated Standalone Statement of Assets and Liabilities, have been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the individual financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure IV to this Report.

b) The Restated Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss as set out in Annexure II to this report, of the Company as at June 30, 2025 and period ended March 31, 2025, March 31 2024 and March 31 2023 are prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors. These Restated Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss have been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the individual financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure 1 to this Report.

c) The Restated Standalone Statement of Cashflow as set out in Annexure III to this report, of the Company as June 30, 2025 and period ended March 31, 2025, March 31 2024 and March 31 2023 are prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors. These Restated Standalone Statement of Cash Flow have been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the individual financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure 1 to this Report.

d) The Restated Standalone Financial Information have been prepared in accordance with the Act, ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note.

e) In the previously audited financial statements, the provision for income tax was included under Other Current Liabilities and was not presented separately. In the restated financial statements, the said provision has been appropriately reclassified and disclosed under Short-term Provisions in accordance with the requirements of Schedule III to the Companies Act, 2013. This reclassification represents a presentation change only and does not have any impact on the total liabilities, profit, or net worth of the Company.

f) In the previously audited financial statements, depreciation expense for the financial years ended March 31,

2024 and March 31, 2025 and for the period ended June 30, 2025 was computed based on the accounting policy followed by the Company. In the restated financial statements, depreciation expense for the said periods has been recomputed in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. The depreciation computed under the Income-tax Act, 1961 in the earlier financial statements was appropriately determined and, accordingly, no adjustment was required in respect thereof.

g) In the previously audited financial statements, deferred tax liabilities for the financial years ended March 31, 2023, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2025 were determined based on the written down values of assets as reflected therein. In the restated financial statements, the deferred tax liabilities for the said periods have been recomputed consequent to the determination of written down values in accordance with the depreciation provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

h) In the previously audited financial statements, the current maturities of long-term borrowings were included within long-term borrowings and were not disclosed separately. In the restated financial statements, the same have been appropriately segregated and presented as current maturities of long-term borrowings in accordance with the requirements of Schedule III to the Companies Act, 2013.

i) The Restated Standalone Financial Information have been made after incorporating adjustments for the changes in accounting policies retrospectively in respective financial years to reflect the same accounting treatment as per the changed accounting policy for all reporting periods, if any;

j) The Restated Standalone Financial Information have been made after incorporating adjustments for prior period and other material amounts in the respective financial years to which they relate, if any and there are no qualifications which require adjustments;

k) Extra-ordinary items that needs to be disclosed separately in the accounts has been disclosed wherever required;

l) There were no qualifications in the Audit Reports issued by the Statutory Auditors as at 30 June 2025 and for the financial year ended on March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 which would require adjustments in this Restated Standalone Financial Information of the Company;

m) Profits and losses have been arrived at after charging all expenses including depreciation and after making such adjustments/restatements and regroupings as in our opinion are appropriate and are to be read in accordance with the Significant Accounting Polices and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure 1 to this report;

n) There was no change in accounting policies, which needs to be adjusted in the Restated Standalone Financial Information;

o) There are no revaluation reserves, which need to be disclosed separately in the Restated Standalone Financial Information;

p) The Company has not declared dividend during the period.

8. We have also examined the following other financial information relating to the Company prepared by the Management and as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company and annexed to this report relating to the Company as at December 18, 2025 and financial year ended on March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 proposed to be included in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus / Red Herring Prospectus /Prospectus.

Annexure No. Particulars I Restated Standalone Statement of Assets & Liabilities II Restated Standalone Statement of Profit & Loss III Restated Standalone Statement of Cash Flows IV Notes on Reconciliation Of Restated Net Worth 1 Corporate Information, Significant Accounting Policies 2 Restated Standalone Statement Showing Equity Share Capital 3 Restated Standalone Statement of Reserves and Surplus 4 Restated Standalone Statement of Long Term Borrowings 5 Restated Standalone Statement of Deferred Tax (Assets)/ Liabilities 6 Restated Standalone Statement of Short Term Borrowings 7 Restated Standalone Statement of Trade Payable 8 Restated Standalone Statement of Other Current Liabilities 9 Restated Standalone Statement of Short-Term Provisions 10.1 Restated Standalone Statement of Fixed Assets 10.2 Restated Standalone Statement of Capital Work in Progress 11 Restated Standalone Statement Showing Long Term Loans and Advances 12 Restated Standalone Statement of Non-current Investments 13 Restated Standalone Statement of Trade Receivable 14 Restated Standalone Statement of Cash & Cash Equivalents 15 Restated Standalone Statement of Short-Term Loans and Advances Annexure No. Particulars 16 Restated Standalone Statement of Other Current Assets 17 Restated Standalone Statement of Revenue from operations 18 Restated Standalone Statement of Other Income 19 Restated Standalone Statement of Cost of Services 20 Restated Standalone Statement of Employees Benefit Expenses 21 Restated Standalone Statement of Finance Cost 22 Restated Standalone Statement of Other Expenses 23 Restated Standalone Statement of Details of Other Income 24 Restated Standalone Statement of Earning Per Share 25 Restated Standalone Statement of Related Party Disclosure 26 Statement of Standalone Ratios, As Restated 27 Capitalization Statement 28 Restated Statement Showing Details of Contingent Liablities 29 Restated Standalone Statement of Tax Shelter 30 Additional Regulatory Information

9. We, M/s. S. Sood & Co., Chartered Accountants have been subjected to the peer review process of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ( ICAI ) and hold a valid peer review certificate issued by the Peer Review Board of the ICAI which is valid till January 31, 2026.

10. The Restated Standalone Financial Information do not reflect the effects of events that occurred subsequent to the respective dates of the reports on the special purpose interim financial statements and audited financial statements mentioned in paragraph 5 above.

11. This report should not in any way be construed as a reissuance or re-dating of any of the previous audit reports issued by us, nor should this report be construed as a new opinion on any of the financial statements referred to herein.

12. We have no responsibility to update our report for events and circumstances occurring after the date of the report.

13. Our report is intended solely for use of the Board of Directors for inclusion in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus/ Red Herring Prospectus/ Prospectus to be filed with Securities and Exchange Board of India, the stock exchanges and Registrar of Companies, Delhi in connection with the proposed IPO. Our report should not be used, referred to, or distributed for any other purpose except with our prior consent in writing. Accordingly, we do not accept

or assume any liability or any duty of care for any other purpose or to any other person to whom this report is shown or into whose hands it may come without our prior consent in writing.

For S. Sood & Co.

Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No: 010801N

Sd/-

Sanjay Sood Partner

Membership No: 089457 UDIN: 25089457OJRPLZ3066 Place: New Delhi Date: December 18, 2025