Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹73.7
Prev. Close₹77.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.42
Day's High₹73.7
Day's Low₹73.7
52 Week's High₹81.6
52 Week's Low₹77.55
Book Value₹42.59
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)104.51
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
5.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
12.95
9.52
6.08
4.49
Net Worth
17.96
9.53
6.09
4.5
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
96.71
|261.38
|1,02,115.86
|57.68
|10.34
|1,224.24
|55.7
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
86.03
|34.27
|23,228.1
|150.65
|1.16
|1,823.04
|10.53
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd
CMPDI
236.9
|25.86
|16,914.66
|116.27
|0
|481.37
|31.97
International Gemological Institute Limited
IGIL
317.95
|22.92
|13,740.52
|154.6
|0
|286.16
|59.95
Rites Ltd
RITES
212.95
|25.23
|10,234.46
|71.8
|3.4
|497.99
|53.35
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Jitender Kumar Negi
Whole-time Director
Mridul Dilip Singhvi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Arshita Singh
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vipin Kumar Chhiawchhriya
Independent Non Exe. Director
Deepesh Mittal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Renu Agrawal.
SF-04 2nd Flr Vasant Square-,
Mall Vasant Kunj,
New Delhi - 110070
Tel: +91 91521 10080
Website: https://fhmtravels.in
Email: cs@fhmtravels.in
Karvy Selenium Tow-B,
31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,
Hyderabad-500032
Tel: 91-40-67162222
Website: www.kfintech.com
Email: einward.ris@karvy.com
Summary
Fly-Hi Maritime Travels Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name of Fly-Hi Maritime Travels Private Limited on September 29, 2021 with the Central Registration C...
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Reports by Fly-Hi Maritime Travels Ltd
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1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
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