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Fly-Hi Maritime Travels Ltd Share Price Live

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73.7
(-4.96%)
Sep 9, 2026|04:01:00 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open73.7
  • Day's High73.7
  • 52 Wk High81.6
  • Prev. Close77.55
  • Day's Low73.7
  • 52 Wk Low 77.55
  • Turnover (lac)4.42
  • P/E0
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value42.59
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)104.51
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Fly-Hi Maritime Travels Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

₹73.7

Prev. Close

₹77.55

Turnover(Lac.)

₹4.42

Day's High

₹73.7

Day's Low

₹73.7

52 Week's High

₹81.6

52 Week's Low

₹77.55

Book Value

₹42.59

Face Value

₹5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

104.51

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Fly-Hi Maritime Travels Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Fly-Hi Maritime Travels Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Fly-Hi Maritime Travels Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Sep, 2026|10:07 PM
Sep-2026Aug-2026Dec-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 49.47%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 49.47%

Non-Promoter- 50.52%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 50.52%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

Fly-Hi Maritime Travels Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

5.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

12.95

9.52

6.08

4.49

Net Worth

17.96

9.53

6.09

4.5

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Fly-Hi Maritime Travels Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

96.71

261.381,02,115.8657.6810.341,224.2455.7

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

86.03

34.2723,228.1150.651.161,823.0410.53

Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd

CMPDI

236.9

25.8616,914.66116.270481.3731.97

International Gemological Institute Limited

IGIL

317.95

22.9213,740.52154.60286.1659.95

Rites Ltd

RITES

212.95

25.2310,234.4671.83.4497.9953.35

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Fly-Hi Maritime Travels Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Jitender Kumar Negi

Whole-time Director

Mridul Dilip Singhvi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Arshita Singh

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vipin Kumar Chhiawchhriya

Independent Non Exe. Director

Deepesh Mittal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Renu Agrawal.

Registered Office

SF-04 2nd Flr Vasant Square-,

Mall Vasant Kunj,

New Delhi - 110070

Tel: +91 91521 10080

Website: https://fhmtravels.in

Email: cs@fhmtravels.in

Registrar Office

Karvy Selenium Tow-B,

31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad-500032

Tel: 91-40-67162222

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@karvy.com

Summary

Fly-Hi Maritime Travels Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name of Fly-Hi Maritime Travels Private Limited on September 29, 2021 with the Central Registration C...
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Reports by Fly-Hi Maritime Travels Ltd

Company FAQs

The Fly-Hi Maritime Travels Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹73.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Fly-Hi Maritime Travels Ltd is ₹104.51 Cr. as of 09 Sep ‘26
The PE and PB ratios of Fly-Hi Maritime Travels Ltd is 0 and 1.82 as of 09 Sep ‘26
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Fly-Hi Maritime Travels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Fly-Hi Maritime Travels Ltd is ₹77.55 and ₹81.6 as of 09 Sep ‘26
Fly-Hi Maritime Travels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
The shareholding pattern of Fly-Hi Maritime Travels Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

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