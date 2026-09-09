Fly-Hi Maritime Travels Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
5.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
12.95
9.52
6.08
4.49
Net Worth
17.96
9.53
6.09
4.5
Minority Interest
Debt
12.97
10.03
4.84
2.85
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.06
0.04
0.02
0
Total Liabilities
30.99
19.6
10.95
7.35
Fixed Assets
5.47
4.83
1.16
0.07
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
21.76
11.11
6.86
4.08
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
24.79
9.73
9.62
7.96
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
3.93
4.78
2.76
2.95
Sundry Creditors
-2.92
-1.15
-3.81
-5.32
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-4.04
-2.25
-1.71
-1.51
Cash
3.76
3.67
2.93
3.21
Total Assets
30.99
19.61
10.95
7.36
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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