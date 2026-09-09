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Fly-Hi Maritime Travels Ltd Balance Sheet

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73.7
(-4.96%)
Sep 9, 2026|04:01:00 PM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

5.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

12.95

9.52

6.08

4.49

Net Worth

17.96

9.53

6.09

4.5

Minority Interest

Debt

12.97

10.03

4.84

2.85

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.06

0.04

0.02

0

Total Liabilities

30.99

19.6

10.95

7.35

Fixed Assets

5.47

4.83

1.16

0.07

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

21.76

11.11

6.86

4.08

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

24.79

9.73

9.62

7.96

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

3.93

4.78

2.76

2.95

Sundry Creditors

-2.92

-1.15

-3.81

-5.32

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-4.04

-2.25

-1.71

-1.51

Cash

3.76

3.67

2.93

3.21

Total Assets

30.99

19.61

10.95

7.36

Fly-Hi Maritime Travels Ltd : related Articles

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