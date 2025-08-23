In compliance with Regulations 30 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (LODR) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform your good office that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Monday, August 11, 2025, has, inter alia, considered and approved the following items of agenda:- 1. Un-Audited standalone and consolidated Financial Results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025. 2. 17th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on, Monday, September 15, 2025, through video conferencing/other audio visual means. 3. The appointment of M/s S S Kothari Mehta & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountant, (Registration No. 000756N/N500441) as Statutory Auditors of the Company. 4. The appointment of Mr. Sourabh Gupta, as an Internal Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2025-26. Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) Regulaiton - Intimation Of Rescheduling Of 17Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/08/2025) We are enclosing herewith Notice of 17th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company scheduled to be held on Wednesday, September 24, 2025 at 11.30 AM IST through Video conference / other audio visual means. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.09.2025) Pursuant to the regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 as amendment, Outcome 17th annual general meeting of Fratelli Vineyards Limited held on Wednesday, September 24, 2025 through VC/OAVM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:24.09.2025) in continuation to the earlier announcement dated 24 september, 2025 for outcome of 17th Annual General Meeting of Fratelli Vineyards Limited, we enclosed herewith consolidated scrutinizer report of Voting Results through e voting on the resolutions set forth in the notice of 17th Annual General Meeting (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 26/09/2025)